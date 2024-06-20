Limpopo man forfeits bail after killing GBV activist wife

Mokgohloa fled the scene, and later surrendered himself to the Seshego Police Station.

Ludwick Mokgohloa, a 50-year-old man from Moletjie, appeared in Seshego Magistrates’ Court in Limpopo on a count of murder.

In a shocking turn of events on Thursday, Mokgohloa abandoned his bail and will remain in custody.

Husband kills wife in heated argument

The alleged murder occurred on 5 June this year, in Sengatane village, Moletjie.

According to police reports, Mokgohloa had a heated argument with the deceased, Ngoako Judius Mabetoa, in their home.

The dispute escalated, resulting in Mokgohloa stabbing the deceased with a knife.

“The husband stabbed his wife with a sharp object on her upper body and subsequently fled the scene,” said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Three days after Mokgohloa fled the scene, he surrendered himself to the Seshego Police Station on 8 June.

“The investigations revealed that one of the children took a video of the incident,” said Limpopo NPA Regional Spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

The perpetrator’s surrender follows the public circulation of his picture.

The court has postponed the matter to 26 August for further investigations. Mokgohloa will remain in custody until then.

GBV activist

Capricorn FM previously reported that the victim’s sister, Johanna Ramolefo, only had good things to say about her late sibling.

Ramolefo said Mabetoa was a force to be reckoned with, an independent and loving family-orientated woman who loved her children and community work.

In an ironic turn of events, Ramolefo also said Mabetoa was a gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, activist.

The late activist was a mother of six and a grandmother of two.

Multiple GBV and femicide activist groups expressed their support to the family of a fellow activist. Activists gathered at Mokgohloa’s last court appearance at the Seshego Magistrate’s Court.

The activist groups said they would file a petition with the court to refuse the accused bail.

