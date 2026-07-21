Limpopo man sentenced to two life terms for raping two young boys

The court also declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be included in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

A Limpopo man has been sentenced to two life terms for the rape of two boys, aged seven and 11 – a ruling the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said sends a powerful message in the fight against sexual violence.

The 40-year-old man from Sedan Village appeared in the Nkowankowa Regional Court on Monday, where the sentence was handed down.

According to the NPA, the court also declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be included in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Trial

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the accused pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

“During the trial, the State led evidence from witnesses who testified that the accused and the victims were known to each other, as they resided in the same village. On 15 March 2022, the victims encountered the accused while returning from a soccer match.”

The accused asked them to assist him in carrying bread and cold drinks and to accompany him to his home. Upon arrival, he offered them food and subsequently refused to allow them to leave.

“He then threatened the boys with a taser and repeatedly raped them. Following the incident, one of the victims disclosed the matter to a friend, who informed his family. The victims were immediately taken to hospital for medical examination, and the accused was subsequently arrested,” Malabi said.

Aggravation

In aggravation of sentence, State Prosecutor Michael Moretsele submitted that rape remains a prevalent offence within the jurisdiction and that severe sentences are necessary to deter would-be offenders.

Moretsele argued that the victims were particularly vulnerable and that the accused had abused a position of trust. The offences caused significant and irreparable harm to the victims.

Sexual violence

The State also submitted that no substantial and compelling circumstances existed to justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence.

Malabi said the Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, Advocate Ivy Thenga, stated that all cases of sexual violence infringe upon the rights to dignity and privacy of victims, as enshrined in the constitution.

“She reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to the vigorous prosecution of sexual offences and commended both the prosecution and investigation teams for their diligent work in securing the conviction and sentence,” Malabi said.