Kubayi and Motsoaledi hail R326m asset seizure from Tembisa tender tycoon Maumela

The Johannesburg High Court granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a final order stripping Maumela of mansions, Lamborghinis and Bentleys.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has hailed the Johannesburg High Court’s R326 million forfeiture order against assets linked to the corruption-accused businessman and Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela case, calling it a decisive move to strip criminals of ill‑gotten wealth and honour the legacy of slain whistle‑blower Babita Deokaran.

The Johannesburg High Court on Monday granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a final order stripping Maumela of mansions, Lamborghinis and Bentleys.

Significant step

The order was granted by Judge Sahida Mahomed on Monday, 20 July 2026.

It marks a significant step in the State’s effort to claw back proceeds allegedly derived from the sprawling R2.3 billion Tembisa Hospital corruption scheme that investigators said siphoned public funds meant for healthcare.

Commitment

Kubayi’s spokesperson, Palesa Rammitlwa, said Kubayi welcomed the high court ruling.

“The investigation was initiated following information provided by the late Babita Deokaran, whose dedication to accountability came at a great personal cost. May her Soul Rest in Peace.

“Minister Kubayi stated that this order demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring that we deprive criminals of ill-gotten wealth, which in many cases is used to hide their crimes, escape accountability and fight against the State,” Rammitlwa said.

Milestone

Meanwhile, the minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, also welcomed the court’s decision to seize Maumela’s assets.

Motsoaledi’s spokesperson Foster Mohale said the Minister regards this “big milestone” as just the beginning of a process to confiscate all assets of people involved in looting Tembisa Hospital.

Motsoaledi said there are still public servants at both Tembisa Hospital and the Gauteng Department of Health who made this “heinous act possible ” and whose assets and pensions still have to be dealt with.

“We implore the Assets Forfeiture Unit to expedite the recovery process,” said Motsoaledi. “We are also calling upon law enforcement agencies to complete the job through the arrest and criminal prosecution of Hangwani Maumela and his ilk.

“No one should be allowed to help themselves to resources which were meant for the sick – only a sick society will allow that to happen without any far-reaching and concrete repercussions”, said the minister.

Assets seized

While Maumela, who is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nephew from a previous marriage, has repeatedly featured in investigations into the Tembisa hospital scandal, the president has distanced himself from the alleged tender kingpin.

Among the properties seized are a R88 million Bantry Bay mansion overlooking the Atlantic, a R69 million Sandhurst estate in Sandton, and twin penthouses in Cape Town’s Three Anchor Bay worth R41 million.

The order also covers a fleet of high‑end vehicles, including multiple Lamborghini Aventadors and Urus SUVs, a Bentley Continental GT and a Regency 250 LE3 boat.