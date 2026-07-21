High court orders seizure of R325m empire of Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela

It marks a significant step in the State's effort to claw back proceeds allegedly derived from the sprawling R2.3 billion Tembisa Hospital corruption scheme.

The Johannesburg High Court has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a final order stripping alleged corruption-accused businessman and Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela of R326 million in mansions, Lamborghinis and Bentleys, a landmark move rooted in slain whistle‑blower Babita Deokaran’s exposé of hospital corruption.

The order was granted by Judge Sahida Mahomed on Monday, 20 July 2026.

Significant step

It marks a significant step in the State’s effort to claw back proceeds allegedly derived from the sprawling R2.3 billion Tembisa Hospital corruption scheme that investigators said siphoned public funds meant for healthcare.

While Maumela, who is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nephew from a previous marriage, has repeatedly featured in investigations into the Tembisa hospital scandal, the president has distanced himself from the tender kingpin.

Assets seized

Among the properties seized are a R88 million Bantry Bay mansion overlooking the Atlantic, a R69 million Sandhurst estate in Sandton, and twin penthouses in Cape Town’s Three Anchor Bay worth R41 million.

The order also covers a fleet of high‑end vehicles, including multiple Lamborghini Aventadors and Urus SUVs, a Bentley Continental GT, and a Regency 250 LE3 boat.

Investigators said the assets were acquired through contracts linked to Tembisa Hospital’s supply chain, where irregular procurement processes allegedly funnelled hundreds of millions into the syndicate’s accounts.

Babita Deokaran

The case traces back to Deokaran, a senior Gauteng health official assassinated on 23 August 2021 after flagging suspicious payments at Tembisa Hospital. Her report identified companies benefiting from inflated and fraudulent contracts.

The investigation into the Tembisa Hospital corruption was precipitated by the receipt of a report from the late Deokaran,

Forensic review

A forensic review by National Treasury’s Specialised Audit Services later confirmed that 14 entities tied to Maumela unlawfully secured contracts worth more than R400 million between 2019 and 2022.

Evidence showed cover‑quoting, manipulated bidding, and payments diverted to extravagant lifestyles rather than hospital supplies.

Breakthrough

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi hailed the ruling as a breakthrough.

“The pursuit of justice for the people of South Africa continues, particularly in the fight against corruption. Our people become victims of crime and corruption when hospitals face medicine shortages and under‑resourced facilities. This is a travesty of justice,” he said.

NPA spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, welcomed the order.

“The Assets Forfeiture Unit is an important tool to disrupt the syndicates and ensure that they do not use the same money to fight the state.”

Assets recovery

Advocate Chuma Mtengwane, Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions responsible for the Assets Forfeiture Unit, also said that “all recovered proceeds will be paid into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account where it will be ringfenced for utilisation by the Gauteng Department of Health.

“The outcome demonstrates the impact of collaborative efforts by government agencies working together in the fight for justice.”

The AFU emphasised that asset seizures are critical to dismantling syndicates and preventing them from using illicit wealth to resist prosecution.

Deokaran murder

Deokaran’s murder was more than just a hit. It unearthed a tunnel of greed and corruption, with the explosive revelations at Tembisa Hospital more shocking than her death.

Six hitmen were arrested, convicted and sentenced for her murder, but the mastermind remains at large.

Deokaran’s report detailed suspected procurement irregularities within Tembisa Hospital’s Supply Chain Management.

Pagani Huayra Roadster

In October, The Citizen reported that Maumela splurged on a R52 million Pagani Huayra Roadster, one of the rarest cars ever built, using the ill-got millions from Tembisa Hospital through dubious and corrupt contracts.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster, one of only 100 in existence, built in Modena, Italy, was among Maumela’s R208 million car spending spree in less than two years through a syndicate of more than 40 shell companies.