Luxury vehicle conwoman Nachy Britz gets 15 years jail time

The North West conwoman Nachy Britz took victims for a ride promising luxury imported vehicles at reasonable prices.

North West conwoman Nachy Britz will serve time in jail after being found guilty of fraud.

Britz conned a number of people into paying her millions for luxury vehicles she told them would be imported from the United States.

Conwoman takes victims for a ride

Britz, 29, defrauded unsuspecting victims by tricking them into believing she was a legitimate businesswoman.

She claimed to offer these imported luxury vehicles for reasonable prices, attracting the interest of a number of people between 2016 and 2018.

One victim paid Britz over R2.9 million to import Ford Mustangs and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Another victim, who entered into a business partnership with her, paid over R800 000 to import the vehicles.

ALSO READ: Former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas slips in prison as defence ‘abandons’ bail – for now

Britz had created different email accounts from which she would communicate with the victims, giving them “progress” reports about the imports.

After failing to fulfil her promise, she was confronted by the buyers who demanded their money back.

Britz only managed to pay back some complainants who have since dropped the charges against her.

She, however, failed to pay back two victims, whom she still owes R2.9 million and R800 000, respectively.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime conducted an investigation which led to the arrest and successful prosecution of the accused.

Nachy Britz convicted on two counts of fraud

Britz was charged with two counts of fraud. After making a series of appearances at the Brits Magistrate’s Court, she was on Monday sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for each count.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently. Consequently, the accused will effectively serve 15 years jail term.

North West Hawks acting Head, Brigadier Silas Munzhedzi and the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, have welcomed the sentencing.

The two also lauded the investigation and prosecution team for securing a successful conviction.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 8 licencing officials and agents for driving licence fraud