Madibeng mayor’s bodyguards accused of killing SANDF member granted bail

The VIP protection officers are expected to appear in court again on 9 April

The two VIP protection officers who were arrested in connection with the murder of former South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member Michael Swanton, 36, have been granted R20 000 bail each.

Thabang Eugene Sohole, 41, and Michael Makampe, 42, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and operating a vehicle with blue identification lamps on an unauthorised vehicle on a public road.

The two officers are assigned to Douglas Maimane, the mayor of the embattled Madibeng Local Municipality in the North West.

Their matter was postponed to 9 April for further investigations.

Couple allegedly stopped by VIP protection officers

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said a dark BMW SUV fitted with flashing blue lights allegedly flagged down Swanton and his wife, Stephanie, while they were travelling along Es’kia Mphahlele Drive towards the R80 at approximately 8pm on 28 January.

The couple then turned onto the R80 towards Mabopane, where the two accused allegedly forced them to pull over on the side of the road.

“It is alleged that Sohole and Makampe exited the BMW, one of them armed with an R5 rifle, and approached the couple’s vehicle. The deceased was seated in the passenger seat, while his wife was the driver,” Mahanjana said.

“The two allegedly questioned the couple about a missing rear number plate before returning to their vehicle.”

Fatal shooting and surrender to police

Mahanjana said Swanton then followed them to check their identification and establish whether they were police officials with lawful authority to stop and question them.

As he approached the BMW, he was allegedly shot in the head and died at the scene.

“A few hours later, the two accused handed themselves over at the Hercules Police Station, claiming that they were victims of an attempted hijacking and that a shooting had occurred on the R80.”

Court weighs bail conditions

In court, state prosecutor Chris Maruma opposed their release on bail, saying the two suspects might try to influence state witnesses and interfere with investigations.

“However, Magistrate Mphahlele found that exceptional circumstances existed warranting the accused person’s release on bail,” Mahanjana said.

The magistrate further ordered that the two should not directly or indirectly contact the state witnesses.

Family mourns former SANDF sergeant

Ahead of Swanton’s memorial service at Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion on Wednesday, the former sergeant’s family member said they were struggling to come to terms with his death.

Speaking anonymously for fear of being targeted, the family member said: “It’s hard to put into words, the family is struggling to process the reality.”

Swanton’s children, aged two and four, will never have the opportunity to know their dad, the relative said.

“He was the youngest of three and leaves behind two sisters. One of his sisters flew in from London to attend his memorial.

“All they do is cry. He was close to his parents, hence, they are finding it difficult to find peace.”

Additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer

