Community mourns 7-year-old after dumpsite murder arrest

Man appears in court for rape, murder and kidnapping after girl was found strangled at dumpsite

The Parkside community in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape, is mourning after a man was arrested for the murder, rape and kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl found in a dumpsite.

A 45-year-old man appeared in East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Kenisha Thompson found strangled at dumpsite

Police found Kenisha Thompson’s body on Sunday, 5 April, at a dumpsite in Second Creek, Parkside.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, Thompson had been raped and strangled.

She was last seen playing with her friends on Saturday when an unknown man allegedly approached her at a local spaza shop and asked about her father. Gantana said the other children left without informing Thompson’s grandmother.

The family opened a missing person case, and hours later, the search and rescue team located the little girl’s body.

The Parkside community reeled in shock after Thompson’s murder.

Post-mortem confirmed she was raped and strangled

Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku visited the grieving family of seven-year-old Kenisha Thompson on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook/Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality

On Tuesday, Buffalo City Metro mayor, Princess Faku visited the grieving family with councillors and community leaders. The mayor offered support, comfort and solidarity with the family.

Gantana said that during further investigation, police obtained witness statements from the children who saw the child with the suspect, and a post-mortem confirmed she was raped and strangled.

Police subsequently detained the suspect on Tuesday. He appeared in court on Thursday, where community members, political parties and family members picketed. They called for the court to deny the suspect bail.

According to reports from local media, the suspect will apply for bail on 13 April, and the state intends to oppose bail.

Buffalo City welcomed the suspect’s arrest and strongly condemned this “heinous act”.

Mayor welcomes arrest

Faku commended law enforcement for their swift response and emphasised the metro’s commitment to ensuring justice is served.

“We remain resolute in our call for accountability. Our thoughts are with the family and the community during this difficult time,” said the mayor.

The municipality also reaffirmed its commitment to combating gender-based violence (GBV) and protecting vulnerable members of society.

The South African Police Service (Saps) also applauded the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit’s swift work and all role players.

Gantana said the investigation continues.