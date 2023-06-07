LISTEN: Bruce Fordyce talks everything Comrades

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

It’s the Comrades marathon on Sunday and there’s plenty of excitement in the air for runners, fans and everyone involved in the running community.

At 5.30am more than 20,000 runners will set off from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, over a route of close to 90km in search of a medal and to be able to say, “I conquered the Ultimate Human Race”.

Runners will have 12 hours to complete the run.

In this week’s Talking Point podcast, host Trevor Cramer is joined by The Citizen‘s head of sport Jacques van der Westhuyzen and senior writer Wesley Botton, as well as guest Bruce Fordyce to talk all things Comrades.

Fordyce, the King of Comrades with nine wins and many other medal finishes, gives listeners his thoughts about the potential men’s and women’s winners and also plenty of advice for the novices.

Don’t miss this special edition of Talking Point, whether you’re a runner or family member or simply a Comrades fan.