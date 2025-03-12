Joshlin Smith case: Social worker says mother refused shelter, chose trip instead

Joshlin Smith stayed home from school the day she disappeared because her uniform was dirty, her mom told a social worker.

A social worker involved in the missing Joshlin Smith case continued with her testimony on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, she told the court that the girl’s mother, Kelly Smith, had been using drugs for an extended period.

The case is being heard in the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha Bay.

The Citizen reported on Tuesday that Siliziwe Mbambo of the Western Cape Department of Social Development testified that she became involved with the Smith family at the time of Joshlin’s disappearance.

Joshlin was six years old when she disappeared from her Middelpos home on 19 February 2024.

On Wednesday, Mbambo testified that she took on the family’s case the day Joshlin vanished. She tried to reach Smith for two days. She eventually tracked her down at her employer, Kelly Zeegers’ house, where she was doing housework.

According to Mbambo, Smith was clearly shaken by her child’s disappearance. She testified that Smith became emotional while speaking about Joshlin.

Joshlin stayed home due to dirty uniform, Smith told social worker

Smith told Mbambo that Joshlin had stayed home from school the day she disappeared, because her uniform was dirty and they did not have soap to wash it. She admitted to using Tik on 19 February, and also to a past stint in rehab after which she relapsed.

As for Smith’s other children, Mbambo confirmed that Racquen was with Smith’s grandmother, while Rachelle stayed with her paternal relatives.

According to Mbambo’s testimony, Smith confided in her and told her that she felt unsafe and needed a place to stay.

The department offered her shelter on 28 February, but she turned it down. She said a political party had sponsored a trip to Cape Town for her and her children to “destress”.

When she returned to Saldanha Bay, she was presented with the shelter’s rules. This included restrictions on cellphone use, visitors, and outings without management’s approval.

However, Mambo said she refused to stay and insisted that she needed to help search for her daughter. “I asked her to put that in writing,” Mbambo stated.

Kelly, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn are accused of the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin. The trial continues.

