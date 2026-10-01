MK party opens criminal case against Judge Makamu over R5,000 corruption claim

A businessman claims Judge Samuel Makamu requested money to grant leave to appeal an eviction order.

The MK party has formally opened a criminal case against acting Johannesburg High Court Judge Samuel Makamu, alleging corruption linked to an application for leave to appeal.

The case was registered at Boksburg North Police Station at 5pm on Wednesday.

Complaint

Judge Makamu is in hot water after businessman and attorney Bouwe Wiersma lodged a complaint, which the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) referred for formal inquiry after concluding that the allegations, if proven, could amount to gross misconduct.

Wiersma lodged the complaint in August 2025, alleging Makamu requested money to grant leave to appeal an eviction order handed down against him.

He alleged that shortly after Makamu granted an eviction order against him in July 2025, he received a call from someone identifying himself as the judge.

The caller allegedly described the judgment as unjust, encouraged an appeal, and offered assistance in securing a favourable outcome.

Investigation

MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said the decision was taken to ensure that allegations already before the JCC are also investigated by law‑enforcement authorities.

“Allegations of corruption involving judicial officers must be taken seriously and subjected to proper investigation by the relevant law‑enforcement and judicial authorities,” Mahlangu stated.

The allegations include claims that R5 000 was solicited in connection with an appeal application, with evidence reportedly comprising WhatsApp communications and banking records.

Judge Makamu has disputed the allegations.

Criminal case

Mahlangu stressed that the party is not declaring Makamu guilty, but wants the matter investigated transparently and impartially.

“The purpose of opening the criminal case is to place the allegations before the appropriate law‑enforcement authorities so that they can be investigated and determined in accordance with the law,” he said.

The MK party emphasised that the integrity and independence of the judiciary are essential to constitutional democracy.

“Where credible allegations arise concerning the possible misuse of judicial office, they must be investigated transparently, fairly and without fear or favour. Judge Makamu should step aside for the duration of the investigation,” Mahlangu added.

“Should any criminal conduct be established, those responsible must be held accountable.”

Judicial conduct

The case adds to ongoing scrutiny of Judge Makamu, whose conduct is already the subject of a judicial‑conduct process referred for further investigation.

The JCC noted inconsistencies in the complaint but ruled the matter too serious to be dismissed as trivial, referring it to a Tribunal.

The judicial tribunal process, which deals with complaints of gross judicial misconduct, could ultimately recommend severe sanctions if it finds the allegations substantiated.