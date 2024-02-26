‘That channel is cruel’ − Reactions as Moja Love replaces Xolani Khumalo on return of ‘Sizok’thola’

The show is making a comeback in April.

Moja Love sparked mixed reactions on social media after announcing the return of its drug-busting show, Sizok’thola.

The show, previously hosted by Xolani Khumalo, will now be led by Xolani Maphanga, who is known for hosting the channel’s popular show, X-Repo.

Khumalo, who was fired last year, is accused of murder after alleged drug dealer Robert Varrie died during the filming of Sizok’thola in July.

Reacting to the news of the show’s return, one social media user wrote on X: “They should give us stats at the end of the season of how many people they arrested and their nationality… I want to see something.”

That channel is cruel. Xolani Khumalo was doing SA so much justice. A mere civilian doing the SAPS job and now the oust him like nothing. They should be ashamed of themself. I don’t care why anyone says but if you’re a criminal you deserve death ain’t gonna put it nicely Read more Mzansi Magic unveils riveting new historical drama series ‘Queen Modjadji’ February 23, 2024

Moja love at it again — MALOME🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@malomejay) February 24, 2024

Surely he had a choice to decline akere — Ma'taps (@ma_taps) February 23, 2024

I had a chuckle with Mr X while on his way to do his thing – shaya umsebenzi! This is how he will look like as the new presenter of #Sizokthola on @MojaLoveTv I hear that the show will be back on Channel 157 in a month or so. X is an expert at what he does and I can’t wait to see… pic.twitter.com/Tj9BIwFHAt February 16, 2024

Maphanga honoured to host ‘Sizok’thola’

In a press statement, Moja Love highlighted Maphanga’s extensive experience and capabilities to host the show.

“He will be sweeping the streets of South Africa clean together with law enforcement while rooting out drugs and exposing drug dealers, including drug lords. From the leafy suburbs to ekasi, Xolani will leave no stone unturned,” the channel said.

Maphanga has also expressed his eagerness to combat the drug scourge.

He said: “I have witnessed the impact of drugs on the youth, including how they leave families scarred for life, and it gives me great honour to contribute to a social justice programme and a show that tackles the scourge of drugs head-on.

“This is a fight we cannot win alone, so we will be working closely with communities and law enforcement to fight the scourge of drugs in our communities.”