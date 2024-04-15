Zuluboy’s affiliation with MK Party dates back to his hit-single ‘Nomalanga’

Zuluboy is part of the cast of a new crime-drama on Mzansi Magic, 'Code 13', which made its debut on Sunday evening.

Hip Hop artist and actor Mxolisi ‘Zuluboy’ Majozi said his joining of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party dates back to nearly two decades ago when he released his song Nomalanga.

“I used to sit with commanders who were in exile and they would tell me stories about their time out of the country. Nomalanga, the song I did many years ago, gave me traction among the commanders,” Zuluboy told The Citizen.

“The song speaks about the lives of those who went into exile. Who took care of these commanders while they were in the jungle and who took care of them when they came back to South Africa,” averred the muso.

Zuluboy’s Nomalanga is a remake of Caiphus Semenya’s 1996 song of the same name. The rapper’s version was released in 2008, as part of his sophomore album Inqolobane.

“Joining the MK [Party] was about being a voice for the voiceless. If I was there during that time, I think I would’ve also gone to exile,” he said.

Zuluboy is one of the co-founders of MK Party’s Creative Council, which met its leader Jacob Zuma at Bassline Joburg earlier this year.

Artist’s struggle

Often times when artists get involved in politics, particularly supporting a party opposing the ANC, those artists get ostracised and find few opportunities for bookings.

“That’s a crime,” Zuluboy slated. “Political intolerance is a crime. Government is meant to serve us all. I shouldn’t be denied an ID at Home Affairs just because I don’t support the ANC,” said Zuluboy.

“Artists should come out and not be afraid to be involved in politics. There are politics at home, at work…politics is everywhere and as artists we should stand for what we believe in.”

Speaking to The Citizen last week, seasoned muso Madala Kunene lambasted having an honorary doctorate but not having a medical aid, this after a BackaBuddy campaign was launched his name to assist with medical bills.

“We [legends] don’t get hired anymore. They only book DJs, Amapiano artists and the Gqom guys. It’s very quiet on our side… I can’t even properly take care of myself,” said the 72-year-old. It doesn’t help being called a Dr, but I don’t have medical aid,” said Kunene.

Zuluboy echoed this sentiment and said this is one of the reasons he has become involved in politics.

“They [government] always ridicule us as artists. You go to the Department of Labour and the department does not recognise us.”

“It’s an old system that we’re using, we are being oppressed. We’re still signing contracts of old, we need to change.”

Acting

Zuluboy is part of the cast of a new crime-drama on Mzansi Magic, Code 13.

“I was approached by the casting directors about the role. It’s a very interesting storyline,” said Zuluboy.

The tv show is produced by Seriti Films, the creators of Gomora and The Heard.

The cast is led by Zolisa Xaluva and takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride through the city’s underbelly as Xaluva’s character and his team race against time to apprehend six dangerous criminals who have escaped from police custody.

