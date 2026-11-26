The accused argued that the case had been on the court roll for four years without progressing to trial.

Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama have suffered a setback in their bid to have the multi-billion-rand Transnet corruption case removed from the court roll.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed an application brought by the accused, who wanted the criminal proceedings struck off the roll over alleged delays in bringing the matter to trial.

The judgment was handed down on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

Dispute over Transnet corruption case delays

The application was brought under section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act, which allows a court to consider whether unreasonable delays have occurred in criminal proceedings.

Alongside Molefe, Singh and Gama, the applicants included former Transnet chief financial officer Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi.

Also seeking to have the matter struck off the roll were Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonhya, Trillian Asset Management director Daniel Roy and Kuben Moodley, the owner of Albatime.

The accused argued that the case had been on the court roll for four years without progressing to trial, raising concerns about how long the proceedings had taken.

They also pointed to ongoing disputes surrounding access to terabytes of electronic data, which is expected to form part of the evidence in the prosecution’s case against them.

This is a developing story.