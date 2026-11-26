"He works hard for his teams, and he does not criticise anyone," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou lauded Simba SC coach Steve Barker ahead of their Sunday CAF Champions League group-stage match at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam (kick-off at 3 pm).

Ouaddou has hailed the former Stellenbosch FC mentor as an outstanding coach who emphasizes his work rather than criticising others.

“Steve Barker is a fantastic coach. He is a fantastic coach, mainly because I first played against him while I was training at AS Vita Club. I had a good relationship with him,” said Ouaddou.

“He is a top man and a very humble guy. And he works hard for his teams, and he does not criticise anyone. He is a top man who is just looking after his business.”

‘Barker is representing SA well’

Under Barker, Simba have maintained a 100% record after winning all 11 of their matches to lead the Tanzanian Premier League with 33 points.

“He is doing a fantastic job at Simba, and I’m happy for him to be able to represent South Africa abroad and do a fantastic job. South Africa should be proud of this coach. It’s somebody that I respect a lot,” commented Ouaddou.

With Simba coached by Barker, a South African, and with South African players Neo Maema, Rushwin de Reuck, and Keletso Makgalwa in the squad, Ouaddou is anticipating a tough match on Sunday.

“Of course, it will be a difficult game. We are playing away, and we have to adapt to the environment. It is a Champions League game, so it’s a different type of football as well,” he said.

“We are going to prepare for that game, but again, we know that he (Steve Barker) knows us because he was in this league. He knows Pirates very well,” said Ouaddou.

Barker challenges Simba players

Meanwhile, Barker has challenged his Simba players to raise their performance levels when they meet Pirates on Sunday.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Barker said he was under no illusion about the challenge awaiting his team against the South African champions, but insisted that they have their own ambitions and that is to do well in the competition.

“We have big ambitions of being successful in this Champions League. We know what we want to achieve, and that requires hard work and good performances. I understand the expectations of the leadership, the players, and everyone who loves Simba,” Barker said.