More problems for Shebeshxt after latest court appearance

The rapper faces charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo Katlego “Shebeshxt” Chauke is to remain in custody until at least later this week, after he was hit with six additional charges.

The star appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The matter has been postponed to Thursday, 27 November 2025.

He now faces charges of three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, malicious damage to property, robbery with intent to cause bodily harm, and several additional charges linked to a warrant of arrest issued in 2023.

This follows the decision by the state to merge his older criminal matters with the new attempted murder case.



Speaking to the Daily Sun, his lawyer said they had been “ambushed”.

“We were ambushed today. We were ready to proceed before we were presented with those six new charges. We must prepare,” said his lawyer Lot Ramusi.

Case

The initial case stems from an alleged altercation on 19 October in Polokwane, during which a 34-year-old man was shot and seriously injured.

Chauke was arrested on 12 November 2025 at his home in Bendor, Polokwane, after police executed a warrant relating to the October incident. His vehicles were also seized for forensic analysis.

The Citizen previously reported that the State upgraded the case to a Schedule 6 offence, a category reserved for the most serious crimes, often involving violence or the use of a firearm. Under Schedule 6, accused persons must demonstrate “exceptional circumstances” before bail can be granted.

The court confirmed on Tuesday that the musician’s alleged crimes fall under this schedule.

Prosecutors have argued that the seriousness of the allegations and the strength of the ongoing investigation justify opposing bail.

This is a developing story.