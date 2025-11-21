Shebeshxt’s legal woes deepen as court postpones his bail application

Shebeshxt will need to prove to the court that there are exceptional circumstances which support his release on bail.

The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case of 30-year-old musician Lehlohonolo Chauke, known by his stage name Shebeshxt.

Shebeshxt made his third court appearance on Friday.

NPA Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhagi told Polokwane Observer that the state was ready to proceed with the bail application of Shebeshxt. Unfortunately, the defence was not ready.

“They told the court that there are some other issues they need to revisit on their side. He’s no longer facing a schedule 5, but a schedule 6 offence, because we have found that he has other matters from Lebowakgomo.”

According to the Criminal Procedure Act, schedule 6 offences include “any offence other than public violence of which violence and intimidation is an element, or a firearm was used, whether or not such a firearm caused the death of the victim”.

Shebeshxt will need to prove to the court that there are exceptional circumstances which support his release on bail.

His bail hearing will continue on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

Court appearances

Shebeshxt’s second appearance was on 13 November, where he was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, malicious damage to property, and defeating the ends of justice.

The charges relate to an incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 19 October 2025, along Witklip Street in Ladanna, outside Polokwane, where Shebeshxt allegedly fired several shots at another motorist during a confrontation.

A 34-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A warrant of arrest was obtained on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, and Shebshxt was arrested at his residence in Bendor, outside Polokwane, on Wednesday morning, 12 November 2025.

During the operation, police also seized Shebshxt’s vehicles for forensic analysis as part of ongoing investigations.

Evidence against Shebeshxt

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) believes it has sufficient evidence to prosecute the case while investigators work to consolidate additional charges.

Speaking to the media, NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi confirmed the state is confident in its case against the rapper.

Malabi-Dzhangi revealed that the musician is currently out on R5 000 bail for other crimes.

“The accused is also facing other pending cases, including two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.”

Shebeshxt is due to appear in the Lebowakgomo Regional Court from 17 to 19 February 2026, where he will be tried for these crimes.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has commended the investigation and operational teams for their swift action and thorough work on the case.

“We are taking this matter very seriously, and a dedicated team was appointed to ensure that no stone is left unturned,” said Hadebe.

The police commissioner emphasised that the law applies equally to all citizens, regardless of their public profile.

“The South African Police Service reiterates that no one is above the law, regardless of their social standing,” Hadebe said.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane