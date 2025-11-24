Woman survives 12 hours in river after alleged taxi driver attack

The South African Police Service says the woman clung to a branch overnight before being rescued by divers.

Police in the Free State have rescued a woman after a taxi driver allegedly pushed her into an overflowing river on Sunday night.

In a statement on Monday, the South African Police Service (Saps) said members are investigating a case of attempted rape, attempted murder, and robbery.

Woman clings to a tree branch overnight

A taxi driver allegedly pushed her into the river after he robbed and attempted to rape her.

Saps says the woman survived by holding onto a tree branch for more than 12 hours before police and municipal divers rescued her on Monday morning.

“According to allegations, on Sunday, 23 November 2025, at about 8pm, the woman boarded a taxi from Mabolela Village to Phuthaditjhaba,” the statement read.

“Instead of driving towards the intended destination, the driver allegedly diverted towards Mphatlalatsane Village.”

The driver then allegedly attempted to force himself on her.

During the incident, the woman offered him the money she had with her, which the driver took.

“He then allegedly pushed her into the overflowing river,” Saps said.

Saps calls for public to come forward

“Anyone with information that may assist in the arrest and successful conviction of the suspect is urged to contact Phuthaditjhaba Family, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit Commander, Lt Col Jwalane Rasunyane, on 079 890 0383 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.”

