Moroadi Cholota’s application in Ace Magashule tender case dismissed

Judge Denise Greyling Coetzer dismissed the application with costs in a brief judgement in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

The Free State High Court has dismissed Moroadi Cholota’s attempt to have her arrest declared unlawful.

Cholota was arrested in August after her extradition from the United States in connection with a R255 million Free State tender

The former personal assistant of corruption-accused Ace Magashule is facing charges of fraud and corruption.

Dismissed with costs

The former Free State premier’s assistant is one of 18 accused in relation to the asbestos removal tender.

Cholota was granted R2 500 bail and began her various court bids to have her overturned back in August.

Her vehicles valued at R1.4 million were attached by the sheriff on 12 December and three of her bank accounts have subsequently been attached.

The trial is set to start in April 2025, with the prosecution and state agreeing last July on a two-month window for the legal proceedings.

Contract for asbestos removal

The state is alleging that Cholota handled the documents and arranged Magashule’s affairs while the premier was allegedly defrauding the state.

The contract awarded was intended for the removal of harmful asbestos from homes in the province.

It is alleged that government officials in the Free State received R27 million in bribes related to this tender.

Others accused in the case include former Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli and controversial businessman Edwin Sodi.

Magashule, co-accused Edwin Sodi and several others previously approached the High Court in the belief that there was no prima facie case that could sustain a successful prosecution against them, but their application was dismissed by the court.

African Congress for Transformation (ACT), the party led by Magashule, sympathised with Cholota in the way in which she was extradited.

“Ms Cholota does not pose any threat to anyone and did not merit the mistreatment she received,” the party stated at the time.

