Manhunt for two suspects after cyclist shot dead in N1 attack

After the attack, the perpetrators stole the cyclists' bicycles before fleeing the area.

The police in Parkweg have launched an extensive search operation for two suspects who attacked two cyclists on Saturday morning, resulting in one fatality.

The incident occurred near the Southpark dumping site along the N1 in Bloemfontein.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, officers responded to reports of a murder at approximately 7am on Saturday.

Upon arriving at the scene on the N1 Road, they discovered the body of a 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds, while a second victim, aged 48, was found in a state of shock.

“It is alleged that the deceased and the other male were riding their bicycles to work when they were approached by two unknown African males walking alongside the road,” said Kareli.

“As the deceased attempted to pass the first suspect, he was struck on the back of the head with a brick and fell from his bicycle.”

N1 violent attack on cyclists leads to theft

The situation escalated rapidly when the second assailant opened fire on the fallen cyclist.

The companion managed to escape by abandoning his bicycle and fleeing the scene.

“A passing security vehicle assisted the 48-year-old victim, who fled the scene and contacted the police,” Kareli explained.

Medical examination revealed that the deceased sustained two gunshot wounds – one to the left side of his back and another to his left hand.

Additionally, he suffered injuries consistent with being struck by a brick.

After the attack, the perpetrators stole both bicycles – one silver and the other blue and white mountain bike – before fleeing the area.

N1 cyclist murder and attack investigation underway

Sergeant Kareli confirmed that the Parkweg police department is investigating cases of murder and armed robbery in connection with the incident.

“Investigation continues, and no arrests have been made yet,” Kareli stated.

Law enforcement has initiated a manhunt for the two suspects, who are described as wearing balaclavas and were last seen riding the stolen mountain bicycles.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is calling on the public to assist with any information related to the case.

“Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Themba Dingile at 065 079 0973, call the police crime line at 0860 010111, or submit anonymous tips via the MySapsApp.”

Kareli assured that all information would be treated with the strictest confidence.

