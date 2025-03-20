Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Just in: Edwin Sodi’s attempted murder case ends without prosecution

Avatar photo

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

1 minute read

20 Mar 2025

12:33 pm

Businessman Edwin Sodi was facing an attempted murder charge in the Randburg Magistrate's Court following an incident in 2022.

Edwin Sodi had his attempted murder case dropped after his accuser withdrew the case.

Businessman Edwin Sodi. Picture: Gallo Images/ Volksblad/ Mlungisi Louw

The attempted murder case featuring businessman Edwin Sodi has been struck from the role.

Sodi told members of the media at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday that he was “relieved” after three years worth of court appearances.

Reports by EWN from the court relay that Sodi and his primary accuser settled the matter out of court, while a second complainant also agreed not to pursue the matter.

Sodi was charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH), and pointing of a firearm following an incident in Bryanston in 2022.

*This is a developing story. Hit refresh for the latest update.

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Edwin Sodi National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Randburg

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education ‘Students lack the tools to succeed’: Here’s the latest number of graduates from SA’s universities
Politics MK party flips ANC ward in Western Cape by-election
News The stink of failed service delivery: Only 1 in 3 households have their waste collected in this province
South Africa Rand Water CEO blames Gauteng residents for water shortages
News Gauteng Health addresses ‘outbreak’ linked to maggots in clinics

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp