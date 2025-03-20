Just in: Edwin Sodi’s attempted murder case ends without prosecution

Businessman Edwin Sodi was facing an attempted murder charge in the Randburg Magistrate's Court following an incident in 2022.

The attempted murder case featuring businessman Edwin Sodi has been struck from the role.

Sodi told members of the media at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday that he was “relieved” after three years worth of court appearances.

Reports by EWN from the court relay that Sodi and his primary accuser settled the matter out of court, while a second complainant also agreed not to pursue the matter.

Sodi was charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH), and pointing of a firearm following an incident in Bryanston in 2022.

*This is a developing story. Hit refresh for the latest update.