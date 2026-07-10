Mozambicans, Zimbabweans and Basotho in court after Gauteng illegal mining blitz

Their appearance and arrest follow a large-scale, multidisciplinary law-enforcement operation conducted at the Losberg Kloof Mine.

More than 200 suspects arrested in a sweeping crackdown on illegal mining at Losberg Kloof Mine have begun appearing in court, facing charges ranging from immigration violations to unlawful possession of ammunition.

The alleged illegal miners and other accused appeared before the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 9 July 2026

Charges

Their appearance and arrest follow a large-scale, multidisciplinary law-enforcement operation conducted at the Losberg Kloof Mine in Westonaria under Operation Prosper on Tuesday, 7 July 2026.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the accused face charges including contravention of the Immigration Act and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“A total of 118 dockets were enrolled, with some involving multiple accused. After considering the available evidence, the prosecution declined to enrol some matters, while the remaining cases proceeded before the court.”

Arrest

The operation resulted in the arrest of 217 suspected illegal miners, including foreign nationals from Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Lesotho, as well as South African citizens.

Law enforcement officers also recovered equipment allegedly used in illegal mining activities, including phendukas, foodstuffs and alcohol. In addition, police seized 65 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

Postponement

Magaboke Mohlatlole said the matters were postponed to various dates from 10 July 2026 and throughout the following week for further investigation and court proceedings.

“The National Prosecuting Authority remains committed to working closely with its law enforcement partners to ensure that those involved in illegal mining and related criminal activities are held accountable through the criminal justice system.”

Operation Prosper

Operation Prosper is a multi-agency security initiative authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa that targets illegal mining activities and gang violence across the country.

Last week, The Citizen reported that Johannesburg’s M2 highway could be on the verge of collapse due to illegal sand mining in bridge support structures. Authorities, including the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) and the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR), confirmed the risk.