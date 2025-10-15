Woman gets 23 years for killing stepdaughter with poisoned ice cream

Judge Lindiwe Vukeya condemned Clara Masinga, sentenced to 23 years for killing her stepdaughter with poisoned ice cream out of spite.

A Mozambican woman has been sentenced to 23 years for brutally murdering her stepdaughter in Mpumalanga with poisoned ice cream to spite the child’s mother.

Judge Lindiwe Vukeya of the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court sitting in Mbombela condemned Clara Masinga, 37, on Wednesday for killing an innocent child out of animosity towards her mother.

Vukeya said no sentence could ever restore 11-year-old Jennifer Gumbi’s life.

Masinga gets 23 years for murdering stepdaughter

Masinga was in a relationship with the girl’s father, Rodgers Gumbi. She lived with him at KwaMhlushwa, Phosaville Section, in the district of Malelane when the murder happened.

The court heard that on 21 March 2015, the Mozambican national sent Jennifer’s friend to fetch her from home. She waited at a distance while the friend went to call her.

When the pair arrived at home, Masinga called her accomplice. The accomplice stayed with Jennifer while Masinga went to a nearby tuck shop to buy ice cream and rat poison (Rattex).

“Masinga and her accomplice then crushed the poison and mixed it with the ice cream before giving it to the child,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

“Jennifer later died after consuming the poisoned ice cream, and her lifeless body was found dumped in a shallow ditch near the Mlumati River.”

Poisoned ice cream

After the girl died, the police launched an investigation, which led to the woman’s arrest.

Masinga admitted in court that her actions were illegal. She entered into a Section 105A plea and sentence agreement with the State, which was accepted.

Masinga pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and was convicted accordingly.

Child murdered to spite her mother

“In her plea statement, she revealed that her motive for killing the child was to spite the victim’s biological mother,” Nyuswa said.

State Advocate Senzo Zindela said Masinga further desecrated the body by pouring boiling water on it to ensure the plan succeeded.

He urged the court to impose a sentence that reflects the gravity of the crime.

In delivering the sentence, Judge Vukeya condemned the rising incidents of domestic violence in South Africa. She also criticised the continued killing of women and children.

However, the court found that compelling circumstances existed to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence. It accordingly imposed 23 years of direct imprisonment.

The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

‘Human life is immeasurable’ – NPA

The NPA welcomed the sentence. It also commended the dedicated efforts of all law enforcement agencies involved in bringing the perpetrator to justice.

“The NPA reiterates that the value of human life is immeasurable and remains steadfast in its commitment to prosecuting domestic and gender-based violence cases vigorously to deter would-be offenders,” Nyuswa said.

