Murder suspect appears in court for killing and burying man in grave

A 34-year-old murder suspect – who was arrested in connection with an incident in which a farm worker was brutally killed and buried in a shallow grave – was remanded in custody.

Paulus Molwantwa from Volgespruit appeared before Mookgopong Magistrate Court on Thursday.

Intelligence operation

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said officers conducted a well-coordinated intelligence-driven joint operation to handcuff Molwantwa.

“Detectives from Naboomspruit SAPS, Modimolle Crime Intelligence Unit, assisted by Reflex Security Officers on Tuesday arrested the male suspect at his hiding place on one of the farms in the area.

Mojapelo said officials in Naboomspruit opened a missing person case on Sunday and immediately commenced the search for the victim.

“Police received information from a member of the community who witnessed a male suspect known to him assaulting the victim with a pick-handle who later succumbed to injuries.

“Afterwards, the suspect took his lifeless body to the nearby bushes and buried it in a shallow grave”, Mojapelo said.

“An intensive search was conducted and resulted in the discovery of the shallow grave and the exhumation of the body, which was positively identified by a relative at the scene”.

Murder suspect arrested

Mojapelo said Molwantwa was hiding at a local farm with his girlfriend and child.

“Subsequently, police managed to arrest the suspect while at his hideout and a murder weapon together with the wheelbarrow believed to be used in the commission of the crime were also seized”.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the Crime Intelligence unit and detectives involved.

He also thanked the Security Company for assisting the Police.

Molwantwa is expected to be back in court on 6 October 2022 for a formal bail application. He faces a charge of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

