‘I never abused my child’ – Tiffany Meek denies murder allegations in bail bid

Meek will spend another weekend in jail.

Tiffany Meek accused of her son’s murder appears in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on July 14, 2025. Picture:Gallo Images

Tiffany Meek, the 31-year-old Fleurhof mother accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek, has vehemently denied abusing or killing her child as she applied for bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

The emotional mother broke down in court on Friday as she denied allegations that have sparked public outrage and social media condemnation.

“I never abused my child,” Meek declared through her attorney, challenging claims that she was responsible for her son’s death.

The prosecution outlined four counts against Meek of murder, crimen injuria, defeating the ends of justice and attempting to obstruct justice.

The charges and evidence against Tiffany Meek

According to the charge sheet presented to the court, the state alleges that Meek struck her son with a blunt object, though the weapon has yet to be identified.

Blood was allegedly found on Jayden-Lee’s bed and his school clothes and bag were discovered in the flat along with blood-stained schoolbooks.

Forensic experts determined that Jayden-Lee was killed in his home. His body was found the following morning on the staircase near the home.

Meek denies allegations of abusing and murdering Jayden-Lee

Through her attorney, Noven Naidoo, Meek pleaded not guilty to all charges and strongly denied suggestions that she was an abusive mother.

In her bail affidavit, read to the court, she maintained her innocence and expressed bewilderment at being accused of her son’s murder.

“I fail to understand how I could be charged with the murder of my son when I was the one fighting for answers and doing everything to ensure my son’s killer was found,” Meek said in her affidavit.

She denied any wrongdoing and emphasised her role as the person who reported Jayden-Lee missing and actively searched for him.

Her defence directly addressed claims of abuse that have circulated on social media and through unofficial channels.

Timeline of events

Meek’s affidavit provided a detailed timeline of events leading to her son’s disappearance and death.

On 13 May 2025, Jayden-Lee failed to return home from school at his usual time, between 3pm and 4pm.

Meek said she began searching for him around the complex after confirming with the transport driver that he had been dropped off at 2.45pm.

She reported him missing to the Florida police that evening and she claimed they required a 24- to 48-hour waiting period.

According to Meek, officers who accompanied the family to the complex refused to conduct door-to-door searches, citing the lack of a search warrant.

The next morning, Meek received a call informing her that Jayden-Lee had been found.

She rushed to the scene and took her son to a medical facility in the area, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meek questioned why she was only called 50 minutes after her son had been found.



“No one bothered to call the ambulance or police, or even rush my child to the hospital, as he could have still been alive prior to our arrival.

“My son could have still been alive if he had been taken immediately for medical attention or if an ambulance had responded.

Questions about the investigation

Meek’s affidavit raised concerns about the police investigation.

She alleged that crucial evidence, including Jayden-Lee’s school bag, uniform and bloodstained items, was not found during the initial search on 14 May 2025, but mysteriously appeared during a second search on 16 May 2025.

“It is highly improbable and impossible for the police not to have seen or found these items as alleged on the 14th of May 2025,” Meek said.

She questioned how bloodstained underwear could have remained unnoticed in the bathtub when numerous family members and community activists had used the bathroom during the intervening days.

Personal circumstances and legal cooperation

Meek described herself as a 31-year-old separated mother who was the sole provider for her son.

She works as an executive assistant, earning approximately R17 500 a month, which she uses to support her family.

Her employer provided character references describing her as a dedicated professional who “constantly conducts herself with diligence, maintains confidentiality where required and communicates appropriately with colleagues and stakeholders”.

Meek said she was the sole breadwinner of her family, which comprises her mother and brother.

The defence emphasised Meek’s willingness to cooperate with authorities.

Her attorney contacted investigators in June 2025, offering to facilitate any required questioning.

Naidoo said a letter was sent to the provincial commissioner requesting that all communications go through legal representatives to avoid interference from social media influencers.

Despite being aware she was a suspect since 30 May 2025, Meek continued working and living openly with her mother until her arrest on 11 July 2025.

Trauma and support

Meek told the court that she had been receiving trauma counselling from bishop Paul Ferrin of the Methodist Church of South Africa.

In a supporting affidavit, Ferrin described his contact with police officials who indicated that the investigation was advanced and that close family members were among the chief suspects.

He noted that Meek had previously lost another child two days after birth when she was 18.

“She has not avoided struggling with the massive loss of two children and has been unafraid and congruent in her struggle for meaning in life,” Ferrin wrote.

School denies Jaydne-Lee abuse claims

Meek’s defence was bolstered by statements from Jayden-Lee’s school, Royal College in Florida, which denied knowledge of any abuse.

The school’s denial came after a private investigator publicly claimed that the institution had complained about a history of abuse.

“Those allegations that were made, saying that the school was aware of physical abuse and that students came to school hungry, are not true. None of us is aware of the abuse. He never looked like he was abused, and neither did he come to school hungry or with bruises,” a school official reportedly said.

The official described Jayden-Lee as “an intelligent young man who made their work easy in class”, contradicting portrayals of him as a neglected or abused child.

Naidoo stated that the department of education visited the school.

“Please note that this matter is being dealt with by the department of education, which will release a statement on the matter,” he said.

Bail application arguments

Meek’s defence argued that she poses no flight risk, has strong community ties and requires freedom to properly prepare for trial.

She offered to relocate to KwaZulu-Natal to stay with her father if released and has undertaken not to apply for a passport.

The defence contended that the evidence against Meek is circumstantial and that she has demonstrated her commitment to standing trial.

They argued that her continued employment is necessary to support her family and that incarceration would create significant financial hardship.

Prosecution opposition

The state is opposing bail, classifying the matter as Schedule 5 due to the serious nature of the charges.

State prosecutor Olga Mapokgole will argue why bail should be denied when the matter resumes next week.

Police have indicated that additional arrests may be made as the investigation continues.

The case has been compared to other high-profile child murder cases, with authorities treating it as a priority matter.

Court proceedings

The bail application was heard before magistrate Annelin Africa, with the matter being postponed to 21 July 2025, for the state to present its opposing arguments.

Meek seemed more devastated in the dock, becoming increasingly emotional when proceedings were delayed.

