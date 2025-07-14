Courts

Jayden-Lee Meek murder: Deputy minister not ruling out more arrests after mother appears in court

By Molefe Seeletsa

14 July 2025

Jayden-Lee Meek murder case police arrest

Residents march to Florida Police Station demanding answers following the death of Jayden-Lee Meek on 17 May 2025 in Roodepoort. Picture: Gallo Images

Deputy Minister of Police Polly Boshielo is not ruling out the possibility of more arrests regarding the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek.

Last week, a 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection with Meek’s death.

Meek’s body was discovered on 14 May on the staircase of his family’s complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg.

He was reported missing the day before. The 11-year-old boy had been dropped off by his school transport outside the complex.

On Monday, it emerged that the arrested suspect was the victim’s mother, Tiffany Nicole Meek appeared in Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

The mother is facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and crimen injuria.

The case was postponed to 18 July for her bail application.

This is a developing story

