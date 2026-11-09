Nine Zimbabweans in court over alleged plan to join Russia-Ukraine war

The state has charged all nine accused with contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998.

Nine Zimbabwean nationals appeared in two separate Gauteng courts after being arrested for allegedly attempting to travel from South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Five of the accused appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court following their arrest at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday night.

The suspects are Weight Mudhanyane, 23; Javangwe Munyaradzi, 41; Wesley Sothole, 24; Abel Muchenje, 40; and Knowledge Ndunduma, 46.

Nine Zimbabweans in two separate Gauteng courts

The other four accused, Bobo Chinhondo, 43; Batsirai Shereni, 24; Liberty Shereni, 44; and Niobe Zhou, 37, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court following their arrest at a hotel in Bruma.

The state has charged all nine accused with contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998.

They were arrested at the airport and hotel, respectively, on Sunday following an intelligence-driven investigation.

The Hawks, Interpol and international law enforcement agencies acted on information gathered during a multidisciplinary team investigation and conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of the accused.

Alleged plan to join Russia-Ukraine war

It is alleged that the accused intended to leave South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court matter was postponed to 10 November for all five suspects to secure legal representation.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court matter was postponed to 12 November for the same reason.

All nine accused remain in custody.

“The National Prosecuting Authority reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that alleged contraventions of South African law are prosecuted without fear, favour or prejudice. The accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said.