No Arabic interpreter in court as case against 95 Libyans postponed

Large tents were discovered at the suspected military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

The case against the 95 Libyan nationals arrested at an alleged military training camp in White River, Mpumalanga, has been postponed to next week.

The Libyans were arrested on Friday following a raid carried out by law enforcement at a farm registered as a security training facility.

Military training equipment, including licensed firearms, and drugs were discovered at the site.

Although it was previously reported that the Libyan nationals held study visas, it was discovered that these visas were obtained through misrepresentation in Tunisia.

The Department of Home Affairs has since cancelled the “irregularly acquired” visas.

Case postponed

On Monday, all 95 Libyan nationals appeared in the White River Magistrate’s Court on charges of contravening the Immigration Act.

The suspects appeared without legal representation and there was no interpreter present for the Arabic-speaking foreign nationals when the state called their names for identification during the proceedings.

The case has been postponed to August 5 for further investigation and to allow the state time to secure an interpreter.

The accused will be remanded in custody until their next court appearance.

Earlier, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced its decision to prosecute the Libyans after receiving the docket from the South Africa Police Service (Saps).

The case will be enrolled in the criminal court roll.

“They will be prosecuted on a charge of misrepresentation in their applications for visas. That’s the only charge they are facing at this stage,” NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa told the media on Monday.

Nyuswa further stated that investigations will determine whether more charges will be added.

PSIRA investigation

Meanwhile, the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) has stated that it cannot provide any information and hopes it will complete its investigation into the Milites Dei Security Services academy by the end of the week.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu previously indicated that the company is accredited by PSIRA to provide security training.

“It is essential to allow the investigations to proceed without interference. Once the investigations are concluded, PSIRA will be available to take interviews and provide comprehensive information.

“PSIRA reiterates the statement made by the minister in yesterday’s interview, confirming that the training activities did take place.

“However, it is important to note that PSIRA had already ceased these training sessions prior to the recent raids.

“From PSIRA’s perspective, the training was unlawful as it bridged the code of conduct and provided training for which it was not accredited,” the institution’s statement read.