‘No remorse’: Double life sentences for Free State girlfriend killer

John Kali receives two life terms for murdering both his ex-girlfriend and current girlfriend.

A 29-year-old Free State man will be serving double life terms after he was sentenced for killing his former girlfriend and girlfriend at the time in March 2019.

The Free State High Court sentenced John Kali to two life terms after he was charged and convicted on two counts of murder for his ex-girlfriend Seipati Masangane and girlfriend, Malehlohonolo Moletsane.

Ex and current girlfriend lived with accused

The two, who were also friends, lived with Kali at the time of their demise.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Masangane and Moletsane left Kali’s residences to go back to their respective homes on 22 March 2019 but Masangane later returned to collect her clothes.

That was the last time she was seen alive.

“Weeks following her disappearance, neighbours were called by an unbearable smell coming from the accused’s sheep and goat kraal. And when the neighbours confronted the accused, he confessed to having killed Seipati,” said NPA regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

Decomposing body discovered

The matter was reported to the police, and Masangane’s decomposing body was discovered.

Kali was subsequently arrested, charged with murder, and then granted bail.

While on bail, the accused continued his relationship with Masangane’s friend Moletsane, and they continued living together again.

Senokoatsane said that during this time, Moletsane was prohibited from leaving or going outside Kali’s residence.

“While still living together, it is alleged that Malehlohonolo confronted the accused with the death of Seipati, and an argument ensued. It was during this confrontation between the accused and Malehlonolo that the accused confessed to having killed Seipati,” he said.

Body found in shallow grave in yard

Moletsane was last seen alive with Kali, and he later asked his neighbour to help him excavate a pit in his yard. This is where Moletsane’s body was found. The smell coming from a shallow grave became unbearable for neighbours.

Kali was again arrested and charged with murder.

Senokoatsane said that at the start of Kali’s trial, State Advocate Dansi Mpemvane put it to the court that he was a danger to society as he committed “calculated” crimes against two defenceless women who trusted him and were at some points in their lives his love interests.

No remorse

“Mpemvane argued that the accused had shown no remorse, as he not only killed the first victim but, in trying to get away with murder, saw it beneficial and befitting to murder the second innocent victim,” he said.

“The accused killed the second victim because he was well aware that she was going to testify against him for killing the first victim.”

In sentencing, the court found Kali guilty and sentenced him to two life terms.