North West man wins R80k payout after unlawful arrest and police detention

Sediro had initially claimed R600 000.

A North West man who was arrested without a warrant in 2019 has been awarded R80 000 in damages after a court found he was unlawfully held for four nights in an overcrowded cell with poor sanitation.

Pogiso Israel Sediro was arrested on 22 August 2019 at his business premises in Dinokana Village by members of the South African Police Service (Saps), without being informed of the reason.

The court heard that he was taken to Groot Marico Police Station, where Warrant Officer Moloto informed him he was being held on suspicion of housebreaking.

He was released only on 27 August 2019.

Sediro, who was 39 at the time and the sole breadwinner for his girlfriend and two children, described conditions in the holding cell as “degrading and subhuman”.

“He alleged overcrowding, a lack of proper sanitation, witnessing assaults by other inmates, a lack of fresh air and sunlight, an inoperable single ablution toilet, the heavy smell of human excrement, and the use and sharing of small blankets and sponges to sleep on,” court records state.

He further claimed that sleeping on the cold floor aggravated a pre-existing hip condition and that police refused to collect his medication for him.

His liability on the merits was already settled in a May 2024 order, which found the minister of police 100% liable.

The quantum trial, which determined the amount Sediro was owed, was heard on 10 September 2025 before Acting Judge M. Wessels.

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What the court accepted

While Wessels accepted the general conditions Sediro described, several of his more serious claims did not survive cross-examination.

Sediro admitted he was never physically harmed by police, was not prevented from using the toilet, and had signed a notice of constitutional rights at the station.

The hip injury claim, which was raised only during oral testimony and not included in his pleadings, was given little weight.

As the judgment noted, “no medical evidence was provided to verify this injury, and there was no evidence showing that the plaintiff had informed the police about his condition.”

The defendant called no witnesses and instead argued through heads of argument that Sediro had failed to substantiate the full extent of his claimed damages, pointing to material contradictions in his testimony.

How the R80 000 figure was reached

Sediro had initially claimed R600 000. The court rejected that figure, relying instead on the framework set out by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Motladile v Minister of Police [2023], which explicitly rejected the “one-size-fits-all” approach of awarding R15 000 per day that had developed in the North West Division.

The SCA in Motladile held that damages assessment “is not a mechanical exercise that has regard only to the number of days that a plaintiff had spent in detention,” and listed factors courts must weigh, including the circumstances of the arrest, any malice by the officers, the nature of the deprivation, and the plaintiff’s status and standing.

In Motladile itself, R200 000 was awarded for a comparable four-day detention, but that case involved an arrest on Christmas Day, denial of access to family and legal representation, assault by fellow inmates, and evidence of improper motive by the investigating officer.

Wessels found none of those aggravating factors present here.

“He was not assaulted, nor was he denied access to family or legal counsel. There is no evidence of misconduct or malice by the arresting officers.”

Satisfied that the proven facts did not support the more serious allegations, the court settled on R80 000 as a fair solatium.

Costs and interest

Interest was awarded from the date of judgment rather than from the date summons was served, which the court said was appropriate given that the exact amount owed had only just been determined.

The approach, the judgment explained, “ensures that the plaintiff is compensated for the delay in payment without unfairly burdening the defendant.”

On costs, the court awarded Scale A rather than the higher Scale B, finding the matter “was not complex,” involved a single witness, and “did not involve multiple witnesses, conflicting expert evidence, or intricate legal questions.”

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