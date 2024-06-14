Northern Cape man sentenced to two life terms for child rape

A man has been sentenced to two life terms for raping two children in Danielskuil.

A 32-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect his victims, has been sentenced to two life terms for raping two children, aged seven and eight.

The man, who was staying with the victims and their mother in a small town in the Northern Cape, was sentenced by the Postmasburg Regional Court after the court found him guilty.

Shock child rape in absence of mother

One night in 2018, the children’s mother left them with the accused because she needed to look for their older brother, who had allegedly been stabbed.

“Taking advantage of the situation, the accused went to their mother’s bedroom, where the two victims were sleeping, and began to rape the two children,” said National Prosecuting Authority regional (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

The brave children reported the traumatic experience to their aunt, who immediately informed their mother, and the matter was reported to the police.

The predator was arrested and charged with two counts of rape.

During the trial, the victims were able to point out their perpetrator in court.

Victim testimonies

“They further demonstrated the way the accused had covered their mouths with his hand when they cried. And he detailed the pain they felt when he was raping them. These testimonies by the victims became overwhelming evidence against the accused person,” Senokoatsane said.

Senokoatsane added that the court prep officer, Kelebogile Mokgotsi, played a major role in the case by assisting with the witness impact statement of the two.

The regional court prosecutor, Moloi Kenneth Motsatse, also strengthened the case by arguing that the accused used his power and position of trust to exploit the victims, and he showed no remorse.

“In sentencing, the court was satisfied with the evidence adduced by the state witnesses, including the medical evidence that the injuries sustained by the two victims were consistent with penetration. The court sentenced the accused person to two years of life imprisonment,” Senokoatsane said.

Added to sex offenders register

The court also ordered that his name be included in the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO).

He was also declared unfit to work with children and unfit to possess a firearm.

“The National Prosecuting Authority envisages that these sentences will provide some justice and closure to the victims as well as their families as the perpetrators of these violent crimes are removed from the communities,” Senokoatsane said.