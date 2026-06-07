Here’s your weather forecast for Monday: Fine and cool conditions expected across most of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 08 June 2026.

South Africans can expect mostly fine and cool conditions on Sunday, with stable weather dominating much of the country.

However, the SA weather services (Saws)’s forecast shows that some regions will see increasing cloud cover and isolated showers, particularly in parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape later in the day.

While the interior remains largely dry and settled, coastal areas and southern provinces will experience more variability as the day progresses.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 08 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Fine conditions.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the south by the afternoon. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool but warm in the east.

North-West Province:

Fine and cool conditions.

Free State:

Fine and cold to cool but partly cloudy in the south.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated rain and showers in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool but cloudy in the south and central with isolated to scattered rain and showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to north-westerly but south-westerly along the south coast.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain from the afternoon. It will be cloudy in the south by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain from the afternoon in the west and central.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places in the east, becoming fine in the afternoon, otherwise, partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly until late morning, otherwise northerly to north-easterly, reaching fresh in the extreme north.