Gauteng, KZN and Western Cape dominate GBV arrest stats

Limpopo recorded a rise in sexual assault cases between October and December last year. Picture: iStock

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape have recorded the highest number of arrests for gender-based violence and femicide (GBV) in the past year.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba released the stats on GBV as the South African Police Service (SAPS) observes Child Protection Week.

According to Ledwaba, the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations (FCS) unit arrested 19 306 suspects for GBV and sexual offence-related crimes perpetrated against women, children and vulnerable groups.

Of the arrested suspects, 2 300 were successfully convicted.

Breakdown of GBV convictions

321 accused were sentenced to life in prison

296 accused were sentenced to 20 years and more in prison

611 accused were sentenced for a time period ranging from 10 to 19 years’ imprisonment

1 072 accused were sentenced for a time period ranging from 1 to 9 years’ imprisonment

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape registered the most GBV arrests, recording 3 293, 3 786 and

4 857 cases, respectively.

The GBV cases include that of a 58-year-old man from East London, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in February and an additional 5 years for raping his granddaughters, aged 5 and 8.

In January, a 36-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 7-year-old niece in Dennilton, Limpopo.

A 31-year-old was handed down two life sentences in March for raping his infant daughter in Olivenhoutbosch.

Last November, Jerome Botha from Paarl got two life terms for raping two girls, aged 5 and 6.

The children were playing near his home when he called them and inserted his fingers in their private parts.

In August 2023, a 59-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 11-year-old daughter.

Limpopo cases

Presenting the 2023 third quarter crime stats in February, Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe said of the 28 946 suspects arrests during the period, 237 were for rape and 46 for sexual assault.

Limpopo recorded a rise in sexual assault cases during this period.

The province recorded a decrease in GBV victims over the age of 18, those under 18 had become targets.

“We are more concerned about the rise in the number of GBV cases against children under the age of 17. As we move forward with our strategies to curb GBV, we are working towards revising the GBV plan and engaging with other stakeholders to improve our capabilities, closely monitor, and also improve the working environment of the FCS unit to better deal with the scourge of GBV in the province,” said Hadebe.

