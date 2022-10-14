NPA to establish virtual courts for tourism-related crimes

Citizen Reporter

The NPA is expected to launch a tourism sector virtual crimes court to enable visitors affected by crime to be part of the prosecution process, even after they have returned home.

Tourists can testify in court virtually

The Tourism department has been working with the National Prosecuting Authority to establish virtual courts with the aim of allowing tourists who had already left the country to testify without having to be in the country physically.

This, according to National Department of Tourism chief director visitor Services Lizzy Mathopa, would assist with the prosecutions process.

The department has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the South African Police Service to improve incident reporting and establish a database on crimes against tourists.

The Southern African Tourism Services Association (Satsa) has called on every member of the country’s tourism industry to be part of the solution when dealing with the root causes of tourism safety issues.

Satsa Co-Chair Oupa Pilane updated Mpumalanga stakeholders this week with on-the-ground measures in place to improve travellers’ safety in the Kruger National Park area after a German tourist was shot dead.

Closing Numbi Gate will not solve the problem

Pilane was against closing the Numbi Gate, where the incident took place saying that criminals would just move their operations to other entry points to the park.

“We can’t look at easy ways out. If we close Numbi, we would have to close the other gates, and those communities are direct beneficiaries of tourism. If we agree to this approach, we may as well agree to blanket no-go areas across the country,” says Pilane.

He called for a more holistic approach aimed at addressing social ills that are believed to underpin criminal activity.

“We have to be a step ahead all the time and see what programmes can be put in place to deal with issues of joblessness and organise our young people who are seriously disadvantaged and have few prospects,” says Pilane.

Pilane praised community organisations and churches for mobilising their members to discourage crime.

Security has since been enhanced at Numbi and Phabeni gates, including total coverage by live surveillance supported by immediate reaction units and the deployment of the latest surveillance technology, among other initiatives.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Sisulu ‘sets record straight’ on potential temporary Numbi Gate closure