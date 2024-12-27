Orkney resort stabbing: Attempted murder case against three men postponed

The three suspects will start the new year in jail.

A screenshot of the video that shows the stabbing of Mark Hanscombe. Picture: X / Saps

The Orkney Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against three men allegedly involved in the stabbing incident of Hanscombe’s Haven owner, Mark Hanscombe.

Hanyane Ronauld Mei, 47, Danile Nxamakele, 35, and Pitso Radebe, 47, briefly appeared in court on Friday.

They have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on Friday, 3 January 2025 for a formal bail application.

The three men appeared on a charge of attempted murder, after handing themselves over to the police on Tuesday, 24 December 2024.

On 16 December, the three suspects allegedly assaulted 53-year-old Hanscombe at his resort in the North West.

Police investigations revealed that a group of people were smoking a “hubbly-bubbly,” which is not permitted at the day resort.

“Employees warned the group twice not to use it at the day resort, but then called the owner when aggressive behaviour was displayed,” said police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

“When the owner went to the group a third time, he was assaulted and stabbed numerous times with a knife and rushed to a local hospital for treatment.”

Hanscombe released from hospital

Hanscombe was admitted to the hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the incident. He was released from the hospital on Monday, 23 December 2024.

Video footage of the incident was shared on numerous social media platforms, in which a bloodied Hanscombe can be seen fighting off the group.

Some of the group members reportedly rushed to the police station and registered four cases of common assault against Hanscombe following the incident.

Later, Hanscombe’s son also went to the police station to open a case against the group.