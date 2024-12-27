Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Avatar photo

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Deputy News Editor

3 minute read

27 Dec 2024

02:16 pm

Orkney resort stabbing: Attempted murder case against three men postponed

The three suspects will start the new year in jail.

Orkney resort stabbing: Attempted murder case against three men postponed

A screenshot of the video that shows the stabbing of Mark Hanscombe. Picture: X / Saps

The Orkney Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against three men allegedly involved in the stabbing incident of Hanscombe’s Haven owner, Mark Hanscombe.

Hanyane Ronauld Mei, 47, Danile Nxamakele, 35, and Pitso Radebe, 47, briefly appeared in court on Friday.

They have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on Friday, 3 January 2025 for a formal bail application.

ALSO READ: Three arrested in connection with Orkney resort owner stabbing

The three men appeared on a charge of attempted murder, after handing themselves over to the police on Tuesday, 24 December 2024.

On 16 December, the three suspects allegedly assaulted 53-year-old Hanscombe at his resort in the North West.

Police investigations revealed that a group of people were smoking a “hubbly-bubbly,” which is not permitted at the day resort.

“Employees warned the group twice not to use it at the day resort, but then called the owner when aggressive behaviour was displayed,” said police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

ALSO READ: KZN police kill suspect wanted for the attempted murder of officer

“When the owner went to the group a third time, he was assaulted and stabbed numerous times with a knife and rushed to a local hospital for treatment.”

Hanscombe released from hospital

Hanscombe was admitted to the hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the incident. He was released from the hospital on Monday, 23 December 2024.

Video footage of the incident was shared on numerous social media platforms, in which a bloodied Hanscombe can be seen fighting off the group.

Some of the group members reportedly rushed to the police station and registered four cases of common assault against Hanscombe following the incident.

ALSO READ: Hawks arrest man for attempted murder of Dutch tourists

Later, Hanscombe’s son also went to the police station to open a case against the group.

Read more on these topics

attempted murder North West Province stabbing

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Will Zuma’s ‘Stalingrad’ strategy work to his advantage in 2025?
News Finally…some festive fuel-good: Close to R1 drop in petrol price kicks in for Bay motorists
Africa Mozambique unrest disrupts SA tourism and travel agencies
Opinion Why fear can be your greatest ally
Crime Limpopo man charged with statutory rape of 13-year-old Christmas Day mother

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES