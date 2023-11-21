Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch hit with R100k fine for assaulting girlfriend

Thembinkosi Lorch was sentenced to three years in jail, which was suspended for five years.

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch is could miss the rest of the season due to an injury. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch has been handed a suspended jail sentence and fined R100 000 for assaulting his girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala.

The soccer star appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where the sentence was handed down.

Fine

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Lorch’s sentence was suspended for five years on condition he is not found guilty of committing a similar offence during the period.

“He was further ordered to pay a fine of R100 000 to the non-governmental organisation, People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA), with R50 000 payable immediately (today), and the balance in instalments.”

In June, the same court found Lorch guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The case relates to a complaint laid with the Midrand police by his then-girlfriend in September 2020, which resulted in his arrest and release on bail of R2 000.

ALSO READ: More charges added to former Moja Love presenter Xolani Khumalo’s murder case

Assault

Mjonondwane said Lorch was arrested on 7 September 2020, following an incident that happened at his place of residence in Midrand a day earlier.

“Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend.

“Mathithibala saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys. On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her, beat her whilst pulling her up and down. She called for help and his friend came to her rescue,” Mjonondwane said.

Evidence

State prosecutor Michele Hart argued medical evidence backed Mathithibala’s claims.

“The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor. The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court as they were found to be non-credible witnesses.”

ALSO READ: Suspected Varados gang leader Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown shot dead while leaving gym in suspected hit