Bullying turns fatal: 10-year-old stabbed by 9-year-old in Free State

A 10-year-old boy died after being stabbed by a 9-year-old that claimed he was being bullied.

An incident of reported bullying turned fatal in Free State after a 10-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by a nine-year-old boy after a fight broke out between them.

At about 4pm on Wednesday, Kamogelo Leepile, a Grade 4 pupil from WSM Malotle Primary School, and the nine-year-old Grade 4 pupil from neighbouring Monamodi Primary School were on their way to their respective homes in Brandfort when a fight broke out between the two boys.

Boy stabbed three times

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the nine-year-old boy went to get a knife from his home nearby and returned, stabbing the 10-year-old boy,” said Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng.

According to the Free State Education Department, Kamogelo was stabbed three times.

Thakeng said the police were informed about the incident, and upon arrival at the scene, they found Kamogelo still in school uniform lying inside the ambulance with stab wounds on the left side of his chest.

“The paramedics pointed out a silver stainless steel knife with a black handle on the ground. The boy was certified dead at the scene in one of the streets of Nomzamo Park, Majwemasweu, Brandfort. The mother identified the deceased as her son,” Thakeng added.

The incident reportedly happened in full view of other pupils who were on their way home.

The Free State police confirmed that an inquest has been registered. The nine-year-old boy was handed over to his parents to be referred to social workers.

Boy complained of bullying by deceased

Free State Education MEC Makalo Mohale said, according to the nine-year-old’s mother, he had complained of consistent bullying by Kamogelo.

Mohale expressed shock after the incident and said the incident can only be described as “abhorrent and a travesty”.

“We take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and the school community during this time of grief. No words are enough to express our sorrow at the loss of a child,” the MEC said.

“We hope the family will find comfort in the knowledge that we too share their loss.”

Mohale further condemned any acts of misconduct by pupils, including bullying, and appealed to parents to assist in enforcing discipline inside and outside school environments.

The department’s psycho-social services have been deployed to both schools to provide counselling.

No tolerance for ‘delinquency and lawlessness’

“We cannot and will not tolerate delinquency and lawlessness in our schools. We all need to ensure that our schools are safe spaces for learning and teaching. Parents, communities, and law enforcement agencies all need to play their role to ensure that together we raise caring and responsible citizens,” Mohale said.

In order to prevent these kinds of unfortunate situations, the MEC asked parents and teachers to be vigilant and recognise any worrying signs and unbecoming behaviour from pupils.

“The department will continue to work closely with the police to curb pupil delinquency, violence, and other social ills from taking hold of our schools.”