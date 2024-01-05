Oscar Pistorius free – but fears for safety

The Department of Correctional Services remains tight-lipped about the release details of convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius.

The department of correctional services is trying to throw a security blanket over the release of convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius today, following reports last year that the police had received information that underworld criminals may want revenge for his killing of model Reeva Steenkamp.

The British Sun newspaper reported in November that the police said: “We have received information that there are people who say he deserved to pay for killing a young woman.”

Nxumalo confirmed the suspicions

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed the suspicions, saying: “The details of transportation plans and time of release shall not be made public. Disclosing such details may result in a security threat for the inmate and other stakeholders involved. Therefore, the department has to carefully manage that particular risk.

“South Africa cannot afford to have any more violence connected to Pistorius and police will work very hard to ensure his safety.”

The Sun’s story said reports of revenge first circulated during the killers original trial where two men, known to be part of the criminal underworld in South Africa, were spotted in the public gallery.

Former PSL striker Marc Batchelor, who died in a hit in 2019, and self-confessed hitman Mikey Schultz were seen glaring at Pistorius during his trial.

Decision taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board remains valid and is to be enforced

Nxumalo said the decision taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board on 24 November last year to place Pistorius on parole remains valid and is to be enforced.

Like other parolees, Pistorius is restricted from conducting media interviews, he said.

“South Africa opted for a victim-centred criminal justice system. As a result, inmates and parolees are never paraded. Therefore, media opting to camp outside any correctional facility may not be prevented from carrying out their work, as per their line of duty, but it would not be possible for them to get shots nor moving visuals of Pistorius.”

General parole conditions will apply to Pistorius

Nxumalo added that general parole conditions will apply to Pistorius.

“He will be expected to be home at particular hours of the day. He may not consume alcohol and other prohibited substances. Participation in other programmes that would have been identified by the parole board will also be compulsory.”

Pistorius was granted parole in November. Nxumalo said Pistorius will not be allowed to give any media interviews.

Also, it seems as if the disgraced Paralympian may not be able to put his blades back on and compete in athletics until his full sentence is served, according to a legal expert.

If Pistorius wanted to return to athletics, he would have to get permission

Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala told Radio 702 that if Pistorius wanted to return to athletics, he would have to get permission from the parole board.

“If agreed to by the parole board that can happen. However, there might be a problem pertaining to that. This particular process (system of community corrections) is geared towards rehabilitation and not any financial advantage that a person would be able to have.

“You can’t ignore the fact that the person is still a prisoner.

“Any rights or privileges that cannot be attached to a prisoner in prison can be attached to him. I think that is the principle which the department will then fall back on when it comes to him saying (he wants) to go back to being a full-time athlete,” Zikalala said.

Pistorius may have to serve out his full sentence before he can compete locally or internationally.

“Maybe they will say, in local games you can participate, but there are strict conditions that you need to comply with. But only after your sentence has been served you can go back to being a fulltime athlete,” Zikalala said.

The department said Pistorius will be monitored until the expiry date of his sentence in 2029.

Pistorius was in 2014 found guilty of culpable homicide after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013.

However, his conviction was in 2017 changed to murder and his sentence increased from six years to 13 years and five months.