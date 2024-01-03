Oscar Pistorius to be released from prison on Friday with strict conditions

Oscar Pistorius will be released from the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria on Friday. Photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO / POOL / AFP

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius will be released on Friday, 5 January but will not be allowed to give any media interviews.

With the dawn of the new year, Pistorius will be looking forward to a fresh new start in 2024 when he walks out of the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria.

Parole

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the decision taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) on 24 November 2023 to place Pistorius on parole remains valid and is to be enforced.

“Pistorius shall be admitted into the system of Community Corrections and will be monitored until the expiry date of his sentence in 2029. An elevated public profile linked to Pistorius does not make him different from other inmates nor warrant inconsistent treatment.

“The details in terms of transportation plans and time of release shall not be made public. Disclosing such details may result in a security threat for the inmate and other stakeholders involved. Therefore, DCS has to carefully manage that particular risk,” Nxumalo said.

No interviews

Nxumalo said like other parolees, Pistorius is restricted from conducting media interviews.

“South Africa opted for a victim-centred criminal justice system. As a result, inmates and parolees are never paraded. Therefore, media opting to camp outside any correctional facility may not be prevented from carrying out their work, as per their line of duty, but it would not be possible for them to get shots nor moving visuals of Pistorius.”

Parole conditions

Nxumalo added that general parole conditions will apply to Pistorius.

“He will be expected to be home at particular hours of the day. He may not consume alcohol and other prohibited substances. Participation in other programmes that would have been identified by the CSPB will also be compulsory for him.”

Pistorius was granted parole in November.

Reeva Steenkamp murder

The Pretoria High Court in 2014 found Oscar Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 2013, opening fire on her while she was standing behind his closed bathroom door.

However, his conviction was changed to murder shortly after he was released on parole the following year.

In October, the Steenkamp family’s lawyer Tania Koen told The Citizen the family’s view has always been that Pistorius has the same rights as any other offender.

