State still exploring other psychiatric facilities as Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe’s case postponed

Molefe Seeletsa

The pre-trial proceedings against Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe has been delayed as the state continues its search for a facility to admit the suspect for another round of psychiatric evaluation.

In his previous appearance, Mafe refused to be sent to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital due to his past experience at the facility.

This is after both the state and defence agreed that the suspect needs to be admitted for mental observation in order to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

Different facility

Mafe briefly returned to the Western Cape High Court on Friday, but the matter was postponed to 17 March to finalise the referral process.

The state is still exploring the possibility of admitting Mafe to a different hospital.

Prosecutor Advocate Mervyn Menigo previously told Judge Nathan Erasmus that the state was of the view that Valkenberg Hospital was the designated facility for Mafe’s observation.

Menigo said the other two recommended facilities were only rehabilitation centres.

The court had also heard that if Mafe is referred to Valkenberg, the suspect will be number 112 on the list and would need to wait 10 months before he is admitted.

Speaking to the media outside court, Mafe’s lawyer Luvuyo Godla said the legal team received a letter which highlighted to the defence and state that there could be a different facility in another province where the suspect can be evaluated.

“On the last occasion when he made an appearance, we came to court and the issue between the defence and also the state was whether is possible to refer Mr Mafe to a different facility from Valkenburg because he had some complaints about how he was treated on a previous occasion.

“So today, we remanded the matter in order to see how far apart we are from each other. Yesterday in the afternoon, we received correspondence advising us that there could be a different facility, but obvious it will come with some inconvenience,” Godla said.

Arrest

Mafe has been in custody since January 2022 when he was arrested in connection with the Parliament fire, which destroyed the Old and New Assembly buildings.

He faces charges of terrorism, arson, theft and housebreaking with intent to steal, among others

The suspect was previously admitted to Valkenberg Hospital for a 30-day mental observation after being diagnosed with schizophrenia with paranoia.

But he was released from the hospital after his defence applied for a review of his referral.

At the time, the Western Cape High Court found that the referral was “substantively and procedurally flawed” and resulted in “a gross irregularity”.

Mafe has repeatedly dismissed suggestions that he is mentally ill.

His bail applications has failed at least three times.

Background

Mafe is originally from Mahikeng, North West. He left the province to find work after dropping out of school in Grade 11.

He moved to Cape Town in 2014, where he found employment at a bakery after battling to find a job in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Since he lost his job in 2018, Mafe has been helping people carry their groceries for tips, and sometimes sleep at home in his shack in Khayelitsha.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe.