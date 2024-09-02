‘I’m being punished because I’m popular’: Pastor Mboro causes scene as he seeks bail again

In his usual dramatic style, Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng brought theatrics to the courtroom as he sought bail.

Motsoeneng appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday after bringing a new and urgent bail application on new facts.

Magistrate Katlego Mokoena denied the bail release of Motsoeneng and his bodyguard Clement Baloyi on 19 August, while his son was let out on warning.

Pastor Mboro bail

As Motsoeneng entered the dock, he gestured towards the ceiling, while his supporters in the courtroom waved and cheered quietly.

When a reporter enquired about his wellbeing, given his extended time in custody since his arrest, the self-proclaimed prophet responded: “I was praying. I was not depressed, I have been talking to God. The cases that were opened [by me] are not entertained, my cars are being destroyed, the church is burned down.”

He accused the maternal side of his grandchildren’s family of burning down his church, though he did not provide any details or evidence to support the claim.

His legal representative attempted to intervene as Motsoeneng addressed the media, but the pastor insisted he be left alone.

“Ntlohelleng lona [leave me alone],” Motsoeneng asserted.

The pastor stated that he would place his trust in God.

“You see I’m here now, I’m still waiting so that’s it.”

He made further remarks as the court officials’ intervened again.

“No, it’s my life here. I think I’ll talk [about] those things after, all I was just saying is we have counter cases. There’s a lot happening, but I am trusting God,” the pastor said.

Motsoeneng added: “I don’t care anymore. I’m just trusting God and God is good. The truth will always prevail. I’m being punished because I’m popular, I’m not treated fairly. It’s just because I’m Mboro… only because I’m famous.”

The pastor was observed in court with his arms outstretched as he prayed.

Mboro arrest and charges

Motsoeneng, Baloyi and his son face 12 charges, including kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and assault.

These charges stem from an incident at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, where the accused kidnapped two minors on 5 August.

A video of the event went viral on social media, showing the three men armed with pangas and an assault rifle as they forcefully took the children.

Motsoeneng’s church was reduced to ashes after it was allegedly set on fire by a mob, predominantly composed of schoolchildren, just a day after his arrest.

The incident intensified a custody dispute between the pastor’s son and the children’s maternal family following the death of their mother.

The grandmother and the children’s uncle were also arrested, taking the total number of suspects to five.

They were granted bail of R1 000 each and will return to court on 10 September.