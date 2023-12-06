Phala Phala accused back in court

Two other suspects linked to Phala Phala, Froliana Joseph and her brother David Joseph were released on bail last month

Imanuwela David, one of the three suspects linked to a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm, is expected back in Bela Bela District Court on Wednesday.

David was remanded in custody last month after his attorney needed more time to be briefed on the matter.

Two other suspects linked to a burglary, Froliana Joseph and her brother Ndilinasho David Joseph, were released on R5 000 and R10 000 bail respectively last month.

Arrest

David and Froliana were arrested last month. 27-year-old Ndilinasho, a former employee at the game farm, handed himself over to police.

The trio are accused of stealing $580 000 (about R10.6 million at the time) from Ramaphosa‘s game farm in February 2020.

ALSO READ: Two Phala Phala game farm robbery accused granted bail

Theft

The theft came to light when former State Security Agency boss, Arthur Fraser, opened a case of kidnapping and money laundering against Ramaphosa, the head of the Presidential Protection Services Major-General Wally Rhoode, and Crime Intelligence.

They were accused of concealing the robbery.

The former spy boss claimed the suspects who broke into the president’s property were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated, and paid off to keep silent.

However, recently-appointed Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing on the matter, with opposition parties rejecting her decision.

More suspects

Meanwhile, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) are still looking for two more suspects in connection with the robbery at the game farm.

This was revealed by Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya during a media briefing in Pretoria last month.

“There are four legs that we deal with when we investigate what you normally package together as the Phala Phala. You should have noticed that we have already taken two of these matters to court where three individuals have been arrested.

“And, as we are sitting here now, we are pursuing the other two. We will be able to communicate when we get hold of them. They are currently not in the country which is why it has not been easy to get hold of them like we have done with the others,” Lebeya said.

ALSO READ: Hawks looking for two more in connection with Phala Phala robbery