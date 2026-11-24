Shebehxt's defence questioned the video's source

The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday overruled objections from Shebeshxt’s defence and ordered that a video allegedly showing the Lekompo musician boasting about violence be played during his bail application.

Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Chauke, faces 21 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, stemming from the alleged shooting of a music fan.

The magistrate rejected the objection and ruled in favour of the state.

“The court is of the view that such objection could not stand and as such the objection is therefore overruled and the video footage must be played at this moment,” he ruled.

Shebeshxt boasting about crimes on video?

State prosecutor Kgaugelo Lekoloane told the court on Tuesday that the video was linked to the factors the court had to consider in deciding on bail.

He said the law required the court to look at Chauke’s disposition to violence and to committing a Schedule 1 offence based on his past conduct.

According to Lekoloane, the investigating officer had already placed the video before the court.

“The investigation officer, before court, has already testified that the video evidence… shows the bail applicant boasting about committing crimes,” Lekoloane stated.

He then relied on case law to argue that the footage was admissible.

“And if it has a probative value, according to the case of State vs Baleka, it is therefore relevant,” he said, adding that the court is expected to decide where the interest of justice lies to determine whether or not Chauke gets bail.

State rejects claims of unfairness

Lekoloane said the normal rules of evidence should not be used to block data evidence, and that it would not be in the interest of justice for Chauke to be released on bail.

He added that the video had nothing to do with Chauke’s guilt or innocence, and that Chauke was free to cross-examine it if needed.

“The point we are making is that the evidence of video that we intend to use shows the boasting of violence on the part of the bail applicant.”

Furthermore, Lekoloane dismissed the defence’s claim that it was unfair to lead the video after Chauke had testified.

“It is the applicant who approached the court, alleging that he has got new facts, which he wants the court to consider in releasing him on bail,” he argued.

Lekoloane raised an issue which had been brought forward by Investigating officer Captain Phaladi Makola that there has always been information that Chauke has boasted about committing more offences.

He noted that this was already raised in the first bail application.

According to Lekoloane, hearsay evidence was admissible in bail applications.

“He ought to have known this; he has already led bail evidence himself,” Lekoloane remarked.

Shebeshxt defence questions video’s source

Defence lawyer Advocate Mutheiwana Sikhwari raised the objection on Monday while Makola was testifying.

He argued that the defence had not been told about the video beforehand, and he raised concerns that it could have been edited or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

He said the state had to prove it was original and relevant before it could be played.

According to Sikhwari, the video came from the police’s cyber section rather than from the person who created it.

“From the evidence we have from the witness is that the message which is going to be heard was received from the cyber section of the Saps, which they are not the originator of these messages,” Sikhwari said.

He added that the material was likely taken from online platforms. “They gathered from social media, maybe Facebook or TikTok or any other social media,” he stated.

Investigating officer opposes bail

Makola, who opposed bail, told the court on Monday that Chauke was likely to commit further offences if released.

According to Makola, the musician allegedly committed violent offences, including attempted murder, while already out on bail in a separate matter in Lebowakgomo.

Chauke is accused of shooting and injuring music fan Petrus Ralefatane in Ladanna, Polokwane, in October 2025.

Makola denied being related to the victim by blood or marriage, and said he only knew him through the case.

He also denied opening cases against Chauke, and explained that his statement in the docket related to his role in the arrest.

The court also heard that CCTV footage from an X-Fuel garage would not form part of the evidence, because it did not capture the alleged shooting.

Makola explained that it only showed a blue Volkswagen Golf GTI speeding past, followed by a white Nissan Sentra.

The bail hearing continues.

WATCH: Shebeshxt appears at Polokwane Magistrate’s Court