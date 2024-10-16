Judge unhappy as Mapisa-Nqakula corruption trial delayed

The presiding officer postponed the case to December.

The judge overseeing the corruption trial of former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has voiced frustration over delays in the proceedings.

Mapisa-Nqakula made her first appearance at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Her case was transferred from the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for pre-trial purposes on 9 July 2024.

Currently out on R50 000 bail, Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 charges of corruption and one count of money laundering.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, state prosecutor Bheki Manyathi informed the judge that the defence was seeking to have access to Sections B and C of the police docket in the case.

“The date of hearing of the application is 5 December and again by mutual agreement, we ask to set timelines [for] the defence to apply by 28 October,” the prosecutor said.

Manyathi stated that it was agreed the state would file its response to the application by 15 November, with the defence expected to submit their replying affidavit 10 days later by 25 November.

Both parties are required to submit their heads of argument by 2 December.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s lawyer, Advocate Reginald Willis, confirmed these arrangements, but Judge Mokhine “Papi” Mosopa expressed dissatisfaction with the developments.

“I am not satisfied about this arrangement because these are the things that should have been done by the lower court before this matter is transferred to this court.

“Matters must be transferred to this court when they are trial ready, but in the interests of justice I am amenable to grant this request,” the judge said.

The presiding officer postponed the case to 5 December.

“Your bail is extended on the same conditions,” Mosopa added.

The defence was previously served with the indictment by the state.

The state had further decided against adding a second accused to the case.

The unidentified suspect was going to be charged with one count of money laundering, not corruption.

Mapisa-Nqakula resignation

Mapisa-Nqakula resigned from Parliament shortly after her home was raided by law enforcement.

She stands accused of receiving more than R2 million in bribes from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) contractor during her tenure as defence minister.

The former speaker allegedly received the bribes between December 2016 and July 2019.

Mapisa-Nqakula unsuccessfully attempted to block her arrest, with the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissing her interdict application on 2 April.

She then decided to hand herself to the police.

Her request for assistance with her legal bill for the corruption case was rejected by the Department of Defence.