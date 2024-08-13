2024 human trafficking report reveals alarming exploitation trends in SA

According to the latest report, no one is spared from the exploitation.

Although the South African government has demonstrated overall increasing efforts in combatting human trafficking, more still needs to be done, according to the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report by the US Department of State.

According to the report, human traffickers exploit domestic and foreign victims in South Africa.

They recruit victims from neighbouring countries and South Africa’s rural areas and exploit them in sex trafficking in urban areas such as Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Bloemfontein.

“Traffickers force both adults and children, particularly those from socioeconomically disadvantaged communities and rural areas as well as migrants, into begging, domestic service, mining, food services, construction, criminal activities, agriculture, and the fishing sector,” reads the report.

“Traffickers recruit both foreign and South African victims through fake job advertisements on social media and classified advertisement forums, including advertisements for webcam modelling, hospitality, mining, and domestic work. Some fake advertisements, particularly for domestic work, specifically request Zimbabwean or Malawian applicants.

“Syndicates, predominantly operated by Nigerians, force women from Nigeria and countries bordering South Africa into commercial sex, primarily in brothels and other commercial-front establishments.”

In May, the Hawks arrested a South African and two Nigerian nationals Ifeanyi Michael Ugbobuaku, 39, Seeraj Wally, 43, and Matthew Adeongun, 38, on allegations of human trafficking.

Police rescued three men and one woman.

Exploitation

According to the report, even some zama zamas are victims of human trafficking.

“Boys from Eswatini and Lesotho are trafficked for forced labour in illegal mining,” it reads.

Traffickers also exploit Basotho women in sex trafficking and domestic servitude and men in labour trafficking, particularly in the mining and textile sectors in South Africa, reads the report.

The exploitation is exacerbated by high unemployment and socioeconomic challenges in South Africa and other African countries.

“Traffickers recruit victims who are unemployed and struggle with substance use, and commonly use substances to maintain control of victims, including children.

“Despite high unemployment, migrants travel from East, Central, and Southern Africa to South Africa looking for economic opportunity, particularly from Ethiopia and Mozambique, and are vulnerable to exploitation.”

In January this year, the provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, raised an alarm over the rising cases of human trafficking in the province.

Kadwa said this was due to the province being an economic hub, among other factors.

He said the Hawks had intensified its response to information relating to human trafficking and smuggling of immigrants in the last three years and has managed to crack some big cases.

Recent human trafficking cases

August 2024 – On Monday, police arrested two taxi drivers, a bakkie driver and 38 undocumented Mozambican passengers, ages between 17 and 40, in Mpumalanga.

August 2024 – 90 undocumented Ethiopian nationals who were allegedly being kept against their will and under inhuman conditions in Sunnydale Ridge, Johannesburg, were rescued.

June 2024 – Gauteng police arrested more than 40 suspected illegal immigrants after the discovery of a house in Sandton where counterfeit SIM cards are manufactured.

December 2023 – A woman was arrested after three young girls had been trafficked from West Africa into South Africa inside a shipping container. They were advertised on an escort website and kept in a residential complex in George

December 2023 – 33 suspected human trafficking victims were rescued after they were found stashed in one room at a house in Benoni

December 2023 – Two suspects, a man, 46, and a woman, 41, were seen boarding a bus in Midrand with 14 undocumented kids aged between 6 and 14 years

December 2023 – More than 130 undocumented men, women, and children travelling in 11 vehicles were intercepted by the Limpopo Provincial Tracking Team outside Polokwane

December 2023 – The Border Management Authority (BMA) said it intercepted 443 unaccompanied Zimbabwean children below the age of 8 years.

November 2023 – Police arrested a 28-year-old suspect for human trafficking after discovering 23 Somalians in minibus taxis in Limpopo

October 2023 – Police arrested a mother and son Dumazile Nkosi, 51, and Thandoluhle Nkosi, 25, after they found 47 foreign nationals in the premises they were leasing in Gauteng

