Final sign-off delays plea agreement in Robert Mugabe’s son case

The case was postponed to next week.

Proceedings in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court were delayed as a plea agreement involving Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe awaits final approval.

Mugabe, the son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, appeared in court on Tuesday, 17 March, alongside his co-accused Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze.

The case had already been postponed the previous week after both men indicated their intention to resolve the matter through a plea deal with the state.

The two accused also decided to abandon their bail applications.

ALSO READ: Bellarmine Mugabe’s case is NPA’s chance to fix past wrongs

On Tuesday, the court heard that discussions between the parties were at an advanced stage but had not yet been concluded.

State prosecutor Lufuno Maphiri explained that the process is awaiting input from a senior public prosecutor.

“Unfortunately, he is not in the office; he is committed elsewhere,” Maphiri said.

As a result, the state requested additional time to finalise the agreement, with the matter now expected to resume on Tuesday, 24 March.

“The state is, rest assured, that on that particular day, the plea will proceed.”

Charges linked to Hyde Park shooting

The accused’s arrest follows a shooting at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on 19 February.

A 23-year-old gardener was seriously injured in the incident.

Mugabe and Matonhodze have since been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, pointing a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

In addition to the other charges, Mugabe is also facing a charge of being in South Africa illegally, in contravention of the Immigration Act.

The charges of pointing a firearm and violating the Immigration Act are understood to stem from two separate incidents – one dating back to 2023 and another reported in February 2026.

According to reports, the earlier case was opened at Bramley Police Station in 2023 but was later closed after authorities were unable to locate the suspect.

NOW READ: Fainting, missing gun, and Grace risks arrest: The Mugabe Joburg mansion mystery