It’s evident citizens, opposition ‘have lost faith’ in Ramaphosa

As the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week continues, it is evident he has not only lost the faith of opposition parties, but of the nation, compared to when he delivered his first two addresses.

Political and election analyst Wayne Sussman said, compared to the president’s first Sona in 2018, he did not have the same backing as he previously did.

Ramaphosa’s empty promises

“Less people, less voters and citizens believed his words would turn into action which would solve the myriad of issues facing this country and its people,” he said.

“I think one of the criticisms of the president is his lack of decisiveness and what’s playing itself out now – where it’s been almost two months since the elective conference of the ANC and there still hasn’t been a Cabinet reshuffle when the president had a mandate to do so.”

Sussman said it was very difficult for citizens to believe new promises made when old promises remained unfulfilled.

“I have empathy for him, trying to satisfy the internal ANC politics and also make decisions for the good of the country. This is becoming increasingly difficult,” he said.

‘Resurgence’ of economy

However, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has came to Ramaphosa’s defence, saying the country was witnessing a “resurgence” of the economy, with growth figures for the third quarter of 2022 at 1.6%.

“The declaration of the national state of disaster will assist in the speedy resolution of the energy supply challenges, while minimising its impact, and contribute immensely in the rebuilding process,” said Gungubele, after he claimed Ramaphosa’s Sona was “historic in many ways”.

Political analyst Dr Mcebisi Ndletyana said although the excitement around the first Sona had died down, compared to now, it was with reason.

It also happened with former president Jacob Zuma before he was ousted.

The debate will continue today before Ramaphosa responds tomorrow.