SCA overturns Bongani Bongo bribery and corruption ruling, orders new trial

The appeal court has since found that 'the high court made several mistakes of law'.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has overturned a high court ruling which dismissed the bribery and corruption trial of African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo.

On Monday, the SCA delivered its judgment granted the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) leave to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s February 2021 ruling.

Former judge president of the Western Cape High Court, John Hlophe, who was recently impeached, had dismissed Bongo’s case due to lack of evidence after the former State Security Minister filed a discharge application.

However, the SCA has since found that “the high court made several mistakes of law”.

ALSO READ: Case against Bongani Bongo postponed to next month

These “mistakes”, therefore, warranted the reversal of the discharge order and a retrial.

This means the corruption case will return to the Western Cape High Court for a new trial before a different judge.

Bongo was accused of trying to bribe an evidence leader in Parliament’s 2017 inquiry probing state capture at Eskom.

Read the full judgment below:

DPP Western Cape vs Bongani Bongo Judgment by Molefe Seeletsa on Scribd

This is a developing story