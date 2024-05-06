Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Molefe Seeletsa

By Molefe Seeletsa

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

6 May 2024

02:59 pm

SCA overturns Bongani Bongo bribery and corruption ruling, orders new trial

The appeal court has since found that 'the high court made several mistakes of law'.

SCA appeal NPA / Bongani Bongo / John Hlophe

Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lindile Mbontsi

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has overturned a high court ruling which dismissed the bribery and corruption trial of African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo.

On Monday, the SCA delivered its judgment granted the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) leave to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s February 2021 ruling.

Former judge president of the Western Cape High Court, John Hlophe, who was recently impeached, had dismissed Bongo’s case due to lack of evidence after the former State Security Minister filed a discharge application.

However, the SCA has since found that “the high court made several mistakes of law”.

ALSO READ: Case against Bongani Bongo postponed to next month

These “mistakes”, therefore, warranted the reversal of the discharge order and a retrial.

This means the corruption case will return to the Western Cape High Court for a new trial before a different judge.

Bongo was accused of trying to bribe an evidence leader in Parliament’s 2017 inquiry probing state capture at Eskom.

Read the full judgment below:

DPP Western Cape vs Bongani Bongo Judgment by Molefe Seeletsa on Scribd

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

Bongani Bongo John Hlophe Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Western Cape High Court

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ‘It’s not staged’ – Ramokgopa says no link between lack of load shedding and elections
Local News Community Chat: Are SA’s borders safe?
Elections Racial quotas removal and R5k stipend for graduates – political parties’ plans for unemployment
Elections ‘In some countries, it’s a crime to burn the flag,’ says Thuli Madonsela on DA election ad
Rugby Kolisi and his Boks win big at SA Sport Awards

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES