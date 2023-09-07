Security officers appear in court for allegedly assaulting police officials

The attack on the police officers, which was filmed by one of the suspects, has since gone viral on various social media platforms.

The suspects will be back in court on 29 September 2023. Photo: iStock

Two security officers who attacked officials of the South African Police Service (SAPS), including a high-ranking general, are facing several charges, including attempted robbery, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, resisting arrest and crimen injuria.

Peter Ramokane and Sibusiso Diokweni appeared at the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the duo were released on R1 000 bail.

Attack

The incident relates to an alleged attack on two Saps officers, including the high-ranking official, on the evening of 05 September, by the two security officers at a gated community in Westonaria.

Mjonondwane said the incident was filmed by Diokweni and has since gone viral on various social media platforms.

“The community of Simunye in the West Rand, erected a boom gate and appointed security guards to do access control. A Major General of the Saps was visiting a friend when the security stopped him and wanted to search him. He refused and the security officer insulted him.”

Mjonondwana said the police general warned the security officer, but he refused to cooperate.

“When the general phoned his colleague, a constable within Saps to come and assist. Ramokane allegedly assaulted the general. There was a long wrestling on the video, wherein Ramokane allegedly attempted to rob the constable of his service pistol, broke his wrist watch and allegedly assaulted both the general and the constable.

“In the video, the second accused (Diokweni) can be heard swearing and insulting both police officers in full view of members of the public, while they are dressed in police uniform. More back-up was called and the accused were arrested,” Mjonondwana said.

Mjonondwane said both Ramokane and Diokweni would be back in court on 29 September 2023 after the case was postponed for further investigations by police.

