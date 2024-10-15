‘Sensible decision’: Lusikisiki mass murder accused abandons bail

Siphosoxolo Myekethe appears in court on Tuesday for the murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki. Picture: Supplied

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has called the decision of the man accused of murdering 18 people in Lusikisiki to abandon bail, a sensible one.

Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, was already out on parole for murder when he allegedly massacred the 18 people – most of whom were women – in two Ngobozana Village homesteads near Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on 28 September.

A two-month-old baby was one of five people who survived the attack, which Myekethe allegedly committed with an unlicenced AK47 assault rifle.

He was arrested at his home in Mthimde Location, Mamfengwini Area in the district of Lusikisiki last week Monday.

He is facing 18 charges of murder and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Murder accused’s parole is revoked

Myekethe abandoned bail a week after his first appearance.

During his brief appearance, he informed the court that he would not be applying for bail, which the prosecution had already indicated it would be opposing.

Myekethe has two previous convictions for escaping from lawful custody and murder.

“As the NPA, we believe his decision to abandon bail is a sensible decision,” regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali told media.

“Applying for bail would have been a waste of the court’s time, especially given that he was out on parole when he allegedly committed these offences and his parole has been revoked.

Tyali said the decision will also help ensure that justice is swiftly served for the victims of the heinous crime.

“The case will now be finalised speedily.”

The case has been remanded to 26 November 2024, for further investigations as there are outstanding suspects.

Crime intelligence ‘not to blame’ for Lusikisiki murders

Earlier this month, an expert told The Citizen that police crime intelligence was not to blame for not predicting the massacre.

While stressing the importance of police stepping up an intelligence-driven strategy to address crime in South Africa, Stellenbosch University criminologist Dr Guy Lamb said the killings could have been fuelled by the proliferation of illegal firearms, and family and group feuding.

“These situations are often difficult for police to deal with through Crime Intelligence because they are about family or group disputes.

“Intelligence is more attuned to dealing with transnational crimes or criminal groups in urban areas,” he said.

Lamb said access to firearms and “family conflicts” lead to violence.

Additional reporting by Brian Sokutu