Judgment reserved in bail application of Senzo Meyiwa murder accused

Judgment has been reserved in the bail application of one of the five men standing trial for the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.

Accused number two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, on Thursday appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for his bail hearing.

Ntanzi and his four co-accused face a string of charges, including attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, in connection with Meyiwa’s murder on 26 October 2014.

The soccer star was gunned down during an alleged robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, at the family home of his then-lover, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Bail hearing

During Ntanzi’s bail hearing on Thursday, he was dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans, looking calm in the dock.

Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba presided over the proceedings.

Ntanzi’s lawyer, Tshepo Thobane, called his client’s older brother, Mbongeleni, to testify as a character witness. The State did not call any witnesses and relied on the investigating officer’s statement to oppose bail.

Sole breadwinner

Thobane said that Ntanzi was the sole breadwinner for his elderly parents and siblings before he was arrested in 2020.

He argued that it was in the interests of justice for Ntanzi to be released from jail to go home to his family in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, because he did not have a passport, had no previous criminal convictions, and would not evade trial.

“He was the sole breadwinner before his arrest. I have a letter that says Ntanzi will be able to get employment when released on bail,” Thobane said.

Thobane told the court Ntanzi never had an opportunity to apply for bail since his arrest because he was advised by his previous legal counsel not to do so.

“The State will be able to find Ntanzi at his home in KZN. Ntanzi will attend court proceedings, he doesn’t have any previous convictions, no pending arrest warrants…

“We have shown through the affidavit that we have presented exceptional circumstances. Ntanzi is innocent until proven guilty. If he is not released on bail it’s as if he’s punished.”

Thobane further argued that his client would be able to raise R10 000 for bail.

Ntanzi’s older brother, Mbongeleni, corroborated Thobane’s bail arguments, saying his brother would live with the family in Nongoma if he was released on bail.

Mbongeleni said they were about 10 people, including siblings and their elderly parents, staying in the house.

He also confirmed that Ntanzi was the sole breadwinner for the family, adding that since his arrest in 2020, their uncles were helping them financially.

State opposes bail

State prosecutor, Advocate George Baloyi, opposed the defence’s bail application.

Baloyi argued that Ntanzi was identified by Meyiwa’s long-time friend and State witness, Tumelo Madlala, as one of the assailants who got into a struggle with the soccer player on the night he was murdered in Vosloorus in 2014.

‘Second confession’

He further said Ntanzi had allegedly made two confessions to police about his role in Meyiwa’s killing.

The first alleged confession was strongly disputed by the defence during the murder trial. It argued that Ntanzi was coerced and assaulted by cops to make the statement.

“Nowhere in his affidavit does he deal with the second confession. Only in the first confession, he talks about being assaulted [by police]. One was on 19 June 2020 and the other on 24 June 2020,” Baloyi said.

The prosecutor told the court that Ntanzi was silent about the second confession he allegedly made to a police officer. He argued that the confession was not in dispute and would be brought before the murder trial.

Baloyi further argued that because Ntanzi’s home was located in KZN, his bail application should be denied due to the fact that the province was outside the jurisdiction of the Gauteng Division of the High Court.

Ntanzi’s co-accused in the Meyiwa murder trial are Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa.

All the accused have pleaded not guilty to the multiple charges against them and remain in custody.

The murder trial is expected to resume on 14 November 2022.

